Iowa State

A novel Iowa"“Mayo validated composite risk assessment tool for allogeneic stem cell transplantation survival outcome prediction

By Kalyan Nadiminti
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is a curative option for many hematologic conditions and is associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. Therefore, prognostic tools are essential to navigate the complex patient, disease, donor, and transplant characteristics that differentially influence outcomes. We developed a novel, comprehensive composite prognostic tool. Using a...

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genes and regulatory mechanisms associated with experimentally-induced bovine respiratory disease identified using supervised machine learning methodology

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is a multifactorial disease involving complex host immune interactions shaped by pathogenic agents and environmental factors. Advancements in RNA sequencing and associated analytical methods are improving our understanding of host response related to BRD pathophysiology. Supervised machine learning (ML) approaches present one such method for analyzing new and previously published transcriptome data to identify novel disease-associated genes and mechanisms. Our objective was to apply ML models to lung and immunological tissue datasets acquired from previous clinical BRD experiments to identify genes that classify disease with high accuracy. Raw mRNA sequencing reads from 151 bovine datasets (n"‰="‰123 BRD, n"‰="‰28 control) were downloaded from NCBI-GEO. Quality filtered reads were assembled in a HISAT2/Stringtie2 pipeline. Raw gene counts for ML analysis were normalized, transformed, and analyzed with MLSeq, utilizing six ML models. Cross-validation parameters (fivefold, repeated 10 times) were applied to 70% of the compiled datasets for ML model training and parameter tuning; optimized ML models were tested with the remaining 30%. Downstream analysis of significant genes identified by the top ML models, based on classification accuracy for each etiological association, was performed within WebGestalt and Reactome (FDR"‰â‰¤"‰0.05). Nearest shrunken centroid and Poisson linear discriminant analysis with power transformation models identified 154 and 195 significant genes for IBR and BRSV, respectively; from these genes, the two ML models discriminated IBR and BRSV with 100% accuracy compared to sham controls. Significant genes classified by the top ML models in IBR (154) and BRSV (195), but not BVDV (74), were related to type I interferon production and IL-8 secretion, specifically in lymphoid tissue and not homogenized lung tissue. Genes identified in Mannheimia haemolytica infections (97) were involved in activating classical and alternative pathways of complement. Novel findings, including expression of genes related to reduced mitochondrial oxygenation and ATP synthesis in consolidated lung tissue, were discovered. Genes identified in each analysis represent distinct genomic events relevant to understanding and predicting clinical BRD. Our analysis demonstrates the utility of ML with published datasets for discovering functional information to support the prediction and understanding of clinical BRD.
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

Unprecedented, constructive disruption to drive the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market

The global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.
MARKET ANALYSIS
Nature.com

Detection of cancer stem cells by EMT-specific biomarker-based peptide ligands

The occurrence of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) within tumors, which enables invasion and metastasis, is linked to cancer stem cells (CSCs) with drug and radiation resistance. We used two specific peptides, F7 and SP peptides, to detect EMT derived cells or CSCs. Human tongue squamous carcinoma cell line-SAS transfected with reporter genes was generated and followed by spheroid culture. A small molecule inhibitor-Unc0642 and low-dose ionizing radiation (IR) were used for induction of EMT. Confocal microscopic imaging and fluorescence-activated cell sorting analysis were performed to evaluate the binding ability and specificity of peptides. A SAS xenograft mouse model with EMT induction was established for assessing the binding affinity of peptides. The results showed that F7 and SP peptides not only specifically penetrated into cytoplasm of SAS cells but also bound to EMT derived cells and CSCs with high nucleolin and vimentin expression. In addition, the expression of CSC marker and the binding of peptides were increased in tumors isolated from Unc0642/IR-treated groups. Our study demonstrates the potential of these peptides for detecting EMT derived cells or CSCs and might provide an alternative isolation method for these subpopulations within the tumor in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lithium augmentation of ketamine increases insulin signaling and antidepressant-like active stress coping in a rodent model of treatment-resistant depression

Lithium, a mood stabilizer and common adjunctive treatment for refractory depression, shares overlapping mechanisms of action with ketamine and enhances the duration of ketamine's antidepressant actions in rodent models at sub-therapeutic doses. Yet, in a recent clinical trial, lithium co-treatment with ketamine failed to improve antidepressant outcomes in subjects previously shown to respond to ketamine alone. The potential for lithium augmentation to improve antidepressant outcomes in ketamine nonresponders, however, has not been explored. The current study examined the behavioral, molecular and metabolic actions of lithium and ketamine co-treatment in a rodent model of antidepressant resistance. Male Wistar rats were administered adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH; 100"‰Âµg/day, i.p. over 14 days) and subsequently treated with ketamine (10"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), lithium (37"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), ketamine"‰+"‰lithium (10"‰mg/kg"‰+"‰37"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), or vehicle saline (0.9%; n"‰="‰12). Rats were subjected to open field (6"‰min) and forced swim tests (6"‰min). Peripheral blood and brain prefrontal cortical (PFC) tissue was collected one hour following stress exposure. Western blotting was used to determine the effects of treatment on extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK); mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), phospho kinase B (Akt), and glycogen synthase kinase-3ÃŸ (GSK3ÃŸ) protein levels in the infralimbic (IL) and prelimbic (PL) subregions of the PFC. Prefrontal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rates (ECAR) were also determined in anterior PFC tissue at rest and following stimulation with brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNFÎ±). Blood plasma levels of mTOR and insulin were determined using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs). Overall, rats receiving ketamine+lithium displayed a robust antidepressant response to the combined treatment as demonstrated through significant reductions in immobility time (p"‰<"‰0.05) and latency to immobility (p"‰<"‰0.01). These animals also had higher expression of plasma mTOR (p"‰<"‰0.01) and insulin (p"‰<"‰0.001). Tissue bioenergetics analyses revealed that combined ketamine+lithium treatment did not significantly alter the respiratory response to BDNF or TNFÎ±. Animals receiving both ketamine and lithium had significantly higher phosphorylation (p)-to-total expression ratios of mTOR (p"‰<"‰0.001) and Akt (p"‰<"‰0.01), and lower ERK in the IL compared to control animals. In contrast, pmTOR/mTOR levels were reduced in the PL of ketamine+lithium treated animals, while pERK/ERK expression levels were elevated. Taken together, these data demonstrate that lithium augmentation of ketamine in antidepressant nonresponsive animals improves antidepressant-like behavioral responses under stress, together with peripheral insulin efflux and region-specific PFC insulin signaling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Haematopoietic cell transplantation outcomes are linked to intestinal mycobiota dynamics and an expansion of Candida parapsilosis complex species

Allogeneic haematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) induces profound shifts in the intestinal bacterial microbiota. The dynamics of intestinal fungi and their impact on clinical outcomes during allo-HCT are not fully understood. Here we combined parallel high-throughput fungal ITS1 amplicon sequencing, bacterial 16S amplicon sequencing and fungal cultures of 1,279 faecal samples from a cohort of 156 patients undergoing allo-HCT to reveal potential trans-kingdom dynamics and their association with patient outcomes. We saw that the overall density and the biodiversity of intestinal fungi were stable during allo-HCT but the species composition changed drastically from day to day. We identified a subset of patients with fungal dysbiosis defined by culture positivity (n"‰="‰53) and stable expansion of Candida parapsilosis complex species (n"‰="‰19). They presented with distinct trans-kingdom microbiota profiles, characterized by a decreased intestinal bacterial biomass. These patients had worse overall survival and higher transplant-related mortality independent of candidaemia. This expands our understanding of the clinical significance of the mycobiota and suggests that targeting fungal dysbiosis may help to improve long-term patient survival.
SCIENCE
Newswise

New technique may lead to safer stem cell transplants

Newswise — For hard-to-treat leukemias, lymphomas and other blood cancers, stem cell transplantation is the gold standard of care. The procedure involves replacing a patient’s own blood-forming stem cells with a donor’s stem cells and, in the process, eradicating cancer cells in the blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow. But...
CANCER
Futurity

Stem cell transplants without chemo and radiation first?

A new approach to stem cell transplants that doesn’t require radiation or chemotherapy shows promise in mice, report researchers. Instead, the strategy takes an immunotherapeutic approach, combining the targeted elimination of blood-forming stem cells in the bone marrow with immune-modulating drugs to prevent the immune system from rejecting the new donor stem cells.
CANCER
advancedsciencenews.com

Are stem cells just hype?

Stem cells have the unique ability to develop into a number of different and specialized cells. They can be thought of as the body’s raw material, ready for use when needed. With this comes their potential use in medicine as a means of repairing diseased or damaged tissue. Consequently, stem...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

A Possible Sterilizing Cure of HIV-1 Infection Without Stem Cell Transplantation

Background: A sterilizing cure of HIV-1 infection has been reported in 2 persons living with HIV-1 who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantations from donors who were homozygous for the CCR5Δ32 gene polymorphism. However, this has been considered elusive during natural infection. Objective: To evaluate persistent HIV-1 reservoir cells in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generation of functional ciliated cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells

The derivation of mature functional cholangiocytes from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) provides a model for studying the pathogenesis of cholangiopathies and for developing therapies to treat them. Current differentiation protocols are not efficient and give rise to cholangiocytes that are not fully mature, limiting their therapeutic applications. Here, we generate functional hPSC-derived cholangiocytes that display many characteristics of mature bile duct cells including high levels of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) and the presence of primary cilia capable of sensing flow. With this level of maturation, these cholangiocytes are amenable for testing the efficacy of cystic fibrosis drugs and for studying the role of cilia in cholangiocyte development and function. Transplantation studies show that the mature cholangiocytes generate ductal structures in the liver of immunocompromised mice indicating that it may be possible to develop cell-based therapies to restore bile duct function in patients with biliary disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Discovery may lead to expanded donor pool for stem cell transplants for patients with cancer

Cancer physicians have long disagreed about whether stem cell transplants from donors with an asymptomatic blood condition called clonal hematopoiesis (CH) put recipients at risk for subsequent health problems. Such concerns have even prompted some transplant centers to exclude these individuals as donors. In a new study, researchers at Dana-Farber...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanism of quercetin therapeutic targets for Alzheimer disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional convalescent plasma antibodies and pre-infusion titers shape the early severe COVID-19 immune response

Transfer of convalescent plasma (CP) had been proposed early during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as an accessible therapy, yet trial results worldwide have been mixed, potentially due to the heterogeneous nature of CP. Here we perform deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody titer, Fc-receptor binding, and Fc-mediated functional assays in CP units, as well as in plasma from hospitalized COVID-19 patients before and after CP administration. The profiling results show that, although all recipients exhibit expanded SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral immune responses, CP units contain more functional antibodies than recipient plasma. Meanwhile, CP functional profiles influence the evolution of recipient humoral immunity in conjuncture with the recipient's pre-existing SARS-CoV2-specific antibody titers: CP-derived SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid-specific antibody functions are associated with muted humoral immune evolution in patients with high titer anti-spike IgG. Our data thus provide insights into the unexpected impact of CP-derived functional anti-spike and anti-nucleocapsid antibodies on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2-specific response following severe infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A human fetal liver-derived infant MLL-AF4 acute lymphoblastic leukemia model reveals a distinct fetal gene expression program

Although 90% of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are now cured, the prognosis for infant-ALL remains dismal. Infant-ALL is usually caused by a single genetic hit that arises in utero: an MLL/KMT2A gene rearrangement (MLL-r). This is sufficient to induce a uniquely aggressive and treatment-refractory leukemia compared to older children. The reasons for disparate outcomes in patients of different ages with identical driver mutations are unknown. Using the most common MLL-r in infant-ALL, MLL-AF4, as a disease model, we show that fetal-specific gene expression programs are maintained in MLL-AF4 infant-ALL but not in MLL-AF4 childhood-ALL. We use CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing of primary human fetal liver hematopoietic cells to produce a t(4;11)/MLL-AF4 translocation, which replicates the clinical features of infant-ALL and drives infant-ALL-specific and fetal-specific gene expression programs. These data support the hypothesis that fetal-specific gene expression programs cooperate with MLL-AF4 to initiate and maintain the distinct biology of infant-ALL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nucleolin as activator of TCF7L2 in human hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells

Nucleolin is a multifunctional factor of growing and cancer cells [1, 2]. It is a candidate molecular target for cancer therapy [2], aberrantly active in certain hematological malignancies [1, 3]. Biological processes involving nucleolin include, but are not limited to, gene transcription, chromatin remodeling, RNA metabolism, translation and cell-surface signaling [1,2,3,4]. Nucleolin is predominantly expressed in hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) versus differentiated hematopoietic tissue, amplifies long-term culture-initiating cells and promotes execution of the HSC gene expression program [1, 3, 4]. It also counteracts GSK3Î² to promote Wnt signaling and facilitates Akt signaling and a cytokine-dependent long-term maintenance of HSPCs [3, 5]. Working out the role of nucleolin in stem cell-governing signaling will improve understanding of the molecular contexts of HSPCs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential expression of hypoxia-inducible factors related to the invasiveness of epithelial ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecological cancer, and it is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages, with recurrences after treatments. Treatment failure and resistance are due to hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs) activated by cancer cells adapt to hypoxia. IGFBP3, which was previously identified as a growth/invasion/metastasis suppressor of ovarian cancer, plays a key role in inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. Although IGFBP3 can effectively downregulate tumor proliferation and vasculogenesis, its effects are only transient. Tumors enter a hypoxic state when they grow large and without blood vessels; then, the tumor cells activate HIFs to regulate cell metabolism, proliferation, and induce vasculogenesis to adapt to hypoxic stress. After IGFBP3 was transiently expressed in highly invasive ovarian cancer cell line and heterotransplant on mice, the xenograft tumors demonstrated a transient growth arrest with de-vascularization, causing tumor cell hypoxia. Tumor re-proliferation was associated with early HIF-1Î± and later HIF-2Î± activations. Both HIF-1Î± and HIF-2Î± were related to IGFBP3 expressions. In the down-expression of IGFBP3 in xenograft tumors and transfectants, HIF-2Î± was the major activated protein. This study suggests that HIF-2Î± presentation is crucial in the switching of epithelial ovarian cancer from dormancy to proliferation states. In highly invasive cells, the cancer hallmarks associated with aggressiveness could be activated to escape from the growth restriction state.
CANCER
aithority.com

InsightRX Precision Medicine Technology To Help Improve Care For Patients Receiving Stem Cell Transplants

Cloud-based precision dosing intelligence platform supports safer, more effective administration of busulfan, fludarabine, and anti-thymocyte globulin for patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, announced that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has implemented its precision dosing...
CANCER
Nature.com

Precancerous liver diseases do not cause increased mutagenesis in liver stem cells

Inflammatory liver disease increases the risk of developing primary liver cancer. The mechanism through which liver disease induces tumorigenesis remains unclear, but is thought to occur via increased mutagenesis. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing on clonally expanded single liver stem cells cultured as intrahepatic cholangiocyte organoids (ICOs) from patients with alcoholic cirrhosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Surprisingly, we find that these precancerous liver disease conditions do not result in a detectable increased accumulation of mutations, nor altered mutation types in individual liver stem cells. This finding contrasts with the mutational load and typical mutational signatures reported for liver tumors, and argues against the hypothesis that liver disease drives tumorigenesis via a direct mechanism of induced mutagenesis. Disease conditions in the liver may thus act through indirect mechanisms to drive the transition from healthy to cancerous cells, such as changes to the microenvironment that favor the outgrowth of precancerous cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structures of tweety homolog proteins TTYH2 and TTYH3 reveal a Ca-dependent switch from intra- to intermembrane dimerization

Tweety homologs (TTYHs) comprise a conserved family of transmembrane proteins found in eukaryotes with three members (TTYH1-3) in vertebrates. They are widely expressed in mammals including at high levels in the nervous system and have been implicated in cancers and other diseases including epilepsy, chronic pain, and viral infections. TTYHs have been reported to form Ca2+- and cell volume-regulated anion channels structurally distinct from any characterized protein family with potential roles in cell adhesion, migration, and developmental signaling. To provide insight into TTYH family structure and function, we determined cryo-EM structures of Mus musculus TTYH2 and TTYH3 in lipid nanodiscs. TTYH2 and TTYH3 adopt a previously unobserved fold which includes an extended extracellular domain with a partially solvent exposed pocket that may be an interaction site for hydrophobic molecules. In the presence of Ca2+, TTYH2 and TTYH3 form homomeric cis-dimers bridged by extracellularly coordinated Ca2+. Strikingly, in the absence of Ca2+, TTYH2 forms trans-dimers that span opposing membranes across a ~130"‰Ã… intermembrane space as well as a monomeric state. All TTYH structures lack ion conducting pathways and we do not observe TTYH2-dependent channel activity in cells. We conclude TTYHs are not pore forming subunits of anion channels and their function may involve Ca2+-dependent changes in quaternary structure, interactions with hydrophobic molecules near the extracellular membrane surface, and/or association with additional protein partners.
SCIENCE

