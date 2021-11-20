ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The interaction between S100A2 and KPNA2 mediates NFYA nuclear import and is a novel therapeutic target for colorectal cancer metastasis

By Fengyan Han
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNucleocytoplasmic transport of proteins is disrupted and dysregulated in cancer cells. Nuclear pore complexes and cargo proteins are two main transportation regulators. However, the mechanism regulating nucleocytoplasmic transport in cancer remains elusive. Here, we identified a S100A2/KPNA2 cotransport complex that transports the tumor-associated transcription factor NFYA in colorectal cancer (CRC). Through...

www.nature.com

Genetic Engineering News

Scientists Discover Mechanistic Link Between Palm Oil Fatty Acid and Cancer Metastasis

A new study headed by researchers at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB) has uncovered how palmitic acid (PA)—a fatty acid commonly found in palm oil—alters the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that cancer will spread. Other types of fatty acid, including the omega 6 and omega 9 fatty acids found in foods such as olive oil and flax seeds, didn’t have this prometastatic effect. The scientists, headed by Salvador Aznar-Benitah, PhD, ICREA researcher and head of the IRB Stem Cells and Cancer lab, say that while much more research is needed, their results suggest that a diet low that is in palmitic acid could feasibly be effective in slowing down the metastatic process. Aznar-Benitah is co-founder of a company that is developing antibody therapies targeting the underlying process, projects that a clinical trial could start within the next couple of years.
Nature.com

Proteogenomics of non-small cell lung cancer reveals molecular subtypes associated with specific therapeutic targets and immune-evasion mechanisms

Despite major advancements in lung cancer treatment, long-term survival is still rare and a deeper understanding of molecular phenotypes would allow the identification of specific cancer dependencies and immune-evasion mechanisms. Here we performed in-depth mass-spectrometry-based proteogenomic analysis of 141 tumors representing all major histologies of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We identified six distinct proteome subtypes with striking differences in immune cell composition and subtype-specific expression of immune checkpoints. Unexpectedly, high neoantigen burden was linked to global hypomethylation and complex neoantigens mapped to genomic regions, such as endogenous retroviral elements and introns, in immune-cold subtypes. Further, we linked immune evasion with LAG-3 via STK11 mutation-dependent HNF1A activation and FGL1 expression. Finally, we develop a data-independent acquisition mass-spectrometry-based NSCLC subtype classification method, validate it in an independent cohort of 208 NSCLC cases and demonstrate its clinical utility by analyzing an additional cohort of 84 late-stage NSCLC biopsy samples.
Nature.com

Integrative Bioinformatics approaches to therapeutic gene target selection in various cancers for Nitroglycerin

Integrative Bioinformatics analysis helps to explore various mechanisms of Nitroglycerin activity in different types of cancers and help predict target genes through which Nitroglycerin affect cancers. Many publicly available databases and tools were used for our study. First step in this study is identification of Interconnected Genes. Using Pubchem and SwissTargetPrediction Direct Target Genes (activator, inhibitor, agonist and suppressor) of Nitroglycerin were identified. PPI network was constructed to identify different types of cancers that the 12 direct target genes affected and the Closeness Coefficient of the direct target genes so identified. Pathway analysis was performed to ascertain biomolecules functions for the direct target genes using CluePedia App. Mutation Analysis revealed Mutated Genes and types of cancers that are affected by the mutated genes. While the PPI network construction revealed the types of cancer that are affected by 12 target genes this step reveals the types of cancers affected by mutated cancers only. Only mutated genes were chosen for further study. These mutated genes were input into STRING to perform NW Analysis. NW Analysis revealed Interconnected Genes within the mutated genes as identified above. Second Step in this study is to predict and identify Upregulated and Downregulated genes. Data Sets for the identified cancers from the above procedure were obtained from GEO Database. DEG Analysis on the above Data sets was performed to predict Upregulated and Downregulated genes. A comparison of interconnected genes identified in step 1 with Upregulated and Downregulated genes obtained in step 2 revealed Co-Expressed Genes among Interconnected Genes. NW Analysis using STRING was performed on Co-Expressed Genes to ascertain Closeness Coefficient of Co-Expressed genes. Gene Ontology was performed on Co-Expressed Genes to ascertain their Functions. Pathway Analysis was performed on Co-Expressed Genes to identify the Types of Cancers that are influenced by co-expressed genes. The four types of cancers identified in Mutation analysis in step 1 were the same as the ones that were identified in this pathway analysis. This further corroborates the 4 types of cancers identified in Mutation analysis. Survival Analysis was done on the co-expressed genes as identified above using Survexpress. BIOMARKERS for Nitroglycerin were identified for four types of cancers through Survival Analysis. The four types of cancers are Bladder cancer, Endometrial cancer, Melanoma and Non-small cell lung cancer.
Nature.com

Emerging role of G9a in cancer stemness and promises as a therapeutic target

The histone methyltransferase G9a is well-documented for its implication in neoplastic growth. However, recent investigations have demonstrated a key involvement of this chromatin writer in maintaining the self-renewal and tumor-initiating capacities of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Direct inhibition of G9a's catalytic activity was reported as a promising therapeutic target in multiple preclinical studies. Yet, none of the available pharmacological inhibitors of G9a activity have shown success at the early stages of clinical testing. Here, we discuss central findings of oncogenic expression and activation of G9a in CSCs from different origins, as well as the impact of the suppression of G9a histone methyltransferase activity in such contexts. We will explore the challenges posed by direct and systemic inhibition of G9a activity in the perspective of clinical translation of documented small molecules. Finally, we will discuss recent advances in drug discovery as viable strategies to develop context-specific drugs, selectively targeting G9a in CSC populations.
Nature.com

Loss of ZNF677 expression is a predictive biomarker for lymph node metastasis in Middle Eastern Colorectal Cancer

Zinc-finger proteins are transcription factors with a "finger-like" domain that are widely involved in many biological processes. The zinc-finger protein 677 (ZNF677) belongs to the zinc-finger protein family. Previous reports have highlighted the tumor suppressive role of ZNF677 in thyroid and lung cancer. However, its role in colorectal cancer (CRC) has not been explored. ZNF677 protein expression was analyzed by immunohistochemistry in a large cohort of 1158 CRC patients. ZNF677 loss of expression was more frequent in CRC tissues (45.3%, 525/1158), when compared to that of normal tissue (5.1%, 11/214) (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and was associated with mucinous histology (p"‰="‰0.0311), advanced pathological stage (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and lymph node (LN) metastasis (p"‰="‰0.0374). Further analysis showed ZNF677 loss to be significantly enriched in LN metastatic CRC compared to overall cohort (p"‰="‰0.0258). More importantly, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that ZNF677 loss is an independent predictor of LN metastasis in CRC (Odds ratio"‰="‰1.41; 95% confidence interval 1.05"“1.87; p"‰="‰0.0203).The gain- and loss-of-function studies in CRC cell lines demonstrated that loss of ZNF677 protein expression prominently increased cell proliferation, progression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition and conferred chemoresistance, whereas its overexpression reversed the effect. In conclusion, loss of ZNF677 protein expression is common in Middle Eastern CRC and contributes to the prediction of biological aggressiveness of CRC. Therefore, ZNF677 could not only serve as a marker in predicting clinical prognosis in patient with CRC but also as a potential biomarker for personalized targeted therapy.
Nature.com

Circulating tumor DNA-guided treatment with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab for HER2-amplified metastatic colorectal cancer: a phase 2 trial

The applicability of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) genotyping to inform enrollment of patients with cancer in clinical trials has not been established. We conducted a phase 2 trial to evaluate the efficacy of pertuzumab plus trastuzumab for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) amplification prospectively confirmed by tumor tissue or ctDNA analysis (UMIN000027887). HER2 amplification was confirmed in tissue and/or ctDNA in 30 patients with mCRC. The study met the primary endpoint with a confirmed objective response rate of 30% in 27 tissue-positive patients and 28% in 25 ctDNA-positive patients, as compared to an objective response rate of 0% in a matched real-world reference population treated with standard-of-care salvage therapy. Post hoc exploratory analyses revealed that baseline ctDNA genotyping of HER2 copy number and concurrent oncogenic alterations adjusted for tumor fraction stratified patients according to efficacy with similar accuracy to tissue genotyping. Decreased ctDNA fraction 3 weeks after treatment initiation associated with therapeutic response. Pertuzumab plus trastuzumab showed similar efficacy in patients with mCRC with HER2 amplification in tissue or ctDNA, showing that ctDNA genotyping can identify patients who benefit from dual-HER2 blockade as well as monitor treatment response. These findings warrant further use of ctDNA genotyping in clinical trials for HER2-amplified mCRC, which might especially benefit patients in first-line treatment.
MedicalXpress

Genomic alterations in advanced cancers reveal interactions with therapy

A novel way to look at cancer treatment resistance offers the possibility for identifying genetic mechanisms involved and alternative treatment approaches. A study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in the journal Cell Reports, can help scientists make reasonable predictions of what genomic changes may happen in advanced cancer depending on the therapy received, how these changes may affect cancer progression and the possibility of preventing or minimizing outcomes with treatments.
Nature.com

Mechanism of quercetin therapeutic targets for Alzheimer disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Fusobacterium nucleatum enhances the efficacy of PD-L1 blockade in colorectal cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 398 (2021) Cite this article. Given that only a subset of patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) benefit from immune checkpoint therapy, efforts are ongoing to identify markers that predict immunotherapeutic response. Increasing evidence suggests that microbes influence the efficacy of cancer therapies. Fusobacterium nucleatum induces different immune responses in CRC with different microsatellite-instability (MSI) statuses. Here, we investigated the effect of F. nucleatum on anti-PD-L1 therapy in CRC. We found that high F. nucleatum levels correlate with improved therapeutic responses to PD-1 blockade in patients with CRC. Additionally, F. nucleatum enhanced the antitumor effects of PD-L1 blockade on CRC in mice and prolonged survival. Combining F. nucleatum supplementation with immunotherapy rescued the therapeutic effects of PD-L1 blockade. Furthermore, F. nucleatum induced PD-L1 expression by activating STING signaling and increased the accumulation of interferon-gamma (IFN-Î³)+ CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) during treatment with PD-L1 blockade, thereby augmenting tumor sensitivity to PD-L1 blockade. Finally, patient-derived organoid models demonstrated that increased F. nucleatum levels correlated with an improved therapeutic response to PD-L1 blockade. These findings suggest that F. nucleatum may modulate immune checkpoint therapy for CRC.
MedicalXpress

A potential therapeutic target and biomarker for ovarian cancer

Scientists at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center and an international team of collaborators have identified a new mechanism of cMYC regulation in ovarian cancer. Although the cMYC gene aberration is present in nearly half of all cancer patients, it's been a challenge to use cMYC as a...
Nature.com

TMEM116 is required for lung cancer cell motility and metastasis through PDK1 signaling pathway

Transmembrane protein (TMEM) is a family of protein that spans cytoplasmic membranes and allows cell"“cell and cell"“environment communication. Dysregulation of TMEMs has been observed in multiple cancers. However, little is known about TMEM116 in cancer development. In this study, we demonstrate that TMEM116 is highly expressed in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tissues and cell lines. Inactivation of TMEM116 reduced cell proliferation, migration and invasiveness of human cancer cells and suppressed A549 induced tumor metastasis in mouse lungs. In addition, TMEM116 deficiency inhibited PDK1-AKT-FOXO3A signaling pathway, resulting in accumulation of TAp63, while activation of PDK1 largely reversed the TMEM116 deficiency induced defects in cancer cell motility, migration and invasive. Together, these results demonstrate that TMEM116 is a critical integrator of oncogenic signaling in cancer metastasis.
Nature.com

An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
Benzinga

Plus Therapeutics Says Its Radiation Technology is The Most Precise in Targeting and Killing Cancer Cells

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. For more than 100 years, radiotherapy has been a cost-effective and essential tool in treating certain types of cancer. Traditional external beam radiation therapy delivers radiation beams from outside into the body to kill tumors and has been instrumental in treating uncommon deadly cancers.
pharmacytimes.com

Oncology Overview: Regorafenib For Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The FDA initially approved regorafenib for chemorefractory metastatic colorectal cancer and unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2012. Regorafenib (Stivarga) is an oral multikinase inhibitor approved for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) refractory to fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, second line use in metastatic or unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib.1,2.
Nature.com

Intercellular nanotubes mediate mitochondrial trafficking between cancer and immune cells

Cancer progresses by evading the immune system. Elucidating diverse immune evasion strategies is a critical step in the search for next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. Here we report that cancer cells can hijack the mitochondria from immune cells via physical nanotubes. Mitochondria are essential for metabolism and activation of immune cells. By using field-emission scanning electron microscopy, fluorophore-tagged mitochondrial transfer tracing and metabolic quantification, we demonstrate that the nanotube-mediated transfer of mitochondria from immune cells to cancer cells metabolically empowers the cancer cells and depletes the immune cells. Inhibiting the nanotube assembly machinery significantly reduced mitochondrial transfer and prevented the depletion of immune cells. Combining a farnesyltransferase and geranylgeranyltransferase 1 inhibitor, namely, L-778123, which partially inhibited nanotube formation and mitochondrial transfer, with a programmed cell death protein 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor improved the antitumour outcomes in an aggressive immunocompetent breast cancer model. Nanotube-mediated mitochondrial hijacking can emerge as a novel target for developing next-generation immunotherapy agents for cancer.
Nature.com

CHD5 inhibits metastasis of neuroblastoma

CHD5, a tumor suppressor at 1p36, is frequently lost or silenced in poor prognosis neuroblastoma (NB) and many adult cancers. The role of CHD5 in metastasis is unknown. We confirm that low expression of CHD5 is associated with stage 4 NB. Forced expression of CHD5 in NB cell lines with 1p loss inhibited key aspects of the metastatic cascade in vitro: anchorage-independent growth, migration, and invasion. In vivo, formation of bone marrow and liver metastases developing from intravenously injected NB cells was delayed and decreased by forced CHD5 expression. Genome-wide mRNA sequencing revealed reduction of genes and gene sets associated with metastasis when CHD5 was overexpressed. Known metastasis-suppressing genes preferentially upregulated in CHD5-overexpressing NB cells included PLCL1. In patient NB, low expression of PLCL1was associated with metastatic disease and poor survival. Knockdown of PLCL1 and of p53 in IMR5 NB cells overexpressing CHD5 reversed CHD5-induced inhibition of invasion and migration in vitro. In summary, CHD5 is a metastasis suppressor in NB.
Nature.com

A nomogram to predict risk of lymph node metastasis in early gastric cancer

Lymph node (LN) metastasis is known as one of the most important prognostic factors for early gastric cancer (EGC) patients. Patients without LNM normally have better prognosis. However, there is no evaluation criteria to accurately assess the possibility of LN metastasis. Therefore, this study aims to establish an effective nomogram for prognosis prediction. In this study, 285 EGC patients from January 2010 to December 2015 were enrolled. Pearson's Chi-Square (Ï‡2) test (including continuity correction when appropriate) and logistics regression analyses was used to identify the risk factors for LN metastasis. The independent risk factors identified were then incorporated in a nomogram model. The predictive accuracy and discriminative ability of the nomogram were evaluated by receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and calibration curve. LN metastasis occurred in 59 (20.7%) EGC patients. And most of these patients were submucosal cancers (48/59). Chi-square test indicated lymphovascular emboli, carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), ulcer, tumor size, tumor infiltration and histological grade were the risk factors, and multivariate logistics analyses confirmed all these six factors were independent risk factors of LN metastasis, which were selected to construct the nomogram. The nomogram proved well calibrated and had good discriminative ability (C-index value: 0.842). The proposed nomogram could result in more-accurate risk prediction for EGC patients.
Nature.com

Pharmacologically controlling protein-protein interactions through epichaperomes for therapeutic vulnerability in cancer

Cancer cell plasticity due to the dynamic architecture of interactome networks provides a vexing outlet for therapy evasion. Here, through chemical biology approaches for systems level exploration of protein connectivity changes applied to pancreatic cancer cell lines, patient biospecimens, and cell- and patient-derived xenografts in mice, we demonstrate interactomes can be re-engineered for vulnerability. By manipulating epichaperomes pharmacologically, we control and anticipate how thousands of proteins interact in real-time within tumours. Further, we can essentially force tumours into interactome hyperconnectivity and maximal protein-protein interaction capacity, a state whereby no rebound pathways can be deployed and where alternative signalling is supressed. This approach therefore primes interactomes to enhance vulnerability and improve treatment efficacy, enabling therapeutics with traditionally poor performance to become highly efficacious. These findings provide proof-of-principle for a paradigm to overcome drug resistance through pharmacologic manipulation of proteome-wide protein-protein interaction networks.
MedicalXpress

Using innate immune defence therapeutically against cancer

Rapidly increasing cells in the human body continuously generate mutations that may lead to cancer. Although, this is a naturally progressive phenomenon, and the risk of cancer increases with age, the healthy body has a natural cancer surveillance program which protects the body from developing cancer cells. When this natural defence fails, reimposing therapeutically the power of the immune system can combat cancer.
Nature.com

Interrogation of the microenvironmental landscape in spinal ependymomas reveals dual functions of tumor-associated macrophages

Spinal ependymomas are the most common spinal cord tumors in adults, but their intratumoral cellular heterogeneity has been less studied, and how spinal microglia are involved in tumor progression is still unknown. Here, our single-cell RNA-sequencing analyses of three spinal ependymoma subtypes dissect the microenvironmental landscape of spinal ependymomas and reveal tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) subsets with distinct functional phenotypes. CCL2+ TAMs are related to the immune response and exhibit a high capacity for apoptosis, while CD44+ TAMs are associated with tumor angiogenesis. By combining these results with those of single-cell ATAC-sequencing data analysis, we reveal that TEAD1 and EGR3 play roles in regulating the functional diversity of TAMs. We further identify diverse characteristics of both malignant cells and TAMs that might underlie the different malignant degrees of each subtype. Finally, assessment of cell-cell interactions reveal that stromal cells act as extracellular factors that mediate TAM diversity. Overall, our results reveal dual functions of TAMs in tumor progression, providing valuable insights for TAM-targeting immunotherapy.
