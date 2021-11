When you looked through pre-season predictions for the NHL’s 2021-22 season, you saw a number of analysts thinking highly of the Los Angeles Kings – highly enough to envision them earning a playoff berth for the first time in four years. And although the Kings still have a long way to go this season (and after a stumble-start out of the gate), they’re currently the league’s hottest team, with six consecutive wins in as many games, and the chance to do serious damage by the end of the month.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO