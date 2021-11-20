ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One Dead and Two Others Injured in Shooting

By Joni Money
jeffcosheriffal.com
 5 days ago

At approximately 7:55 on Friday, November 19, 2021, Jefferson County Deputies were called to the 2300 block of 5th Street North West in...

jeffcosheriffal.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Update: Two dead, one in custody after shooting at Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – We’re learning more about the Moorhead man arrested for murder in the death of a male and female Wednesday afternoon at a Fargo business. Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Reese, Jr. is a low risk sex offender. The North Dakota registry lists his place of employment as Melet Plastics, which has the same address of Composite America where police say the shooting happened.
FARGO, ND
The Denver Gazette

One dead, two injured in Friday morning Greeley crash

One person was killed and two others injured after a Friday morning two-vehicle crash in Greeley, the city's police department said Saturday. The driver of one vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said in a press release. The occupants of the other car -- a juvenile female passenger and the 28-year-old female driver -- were both taken to the hospital. The passenger has been released, the police department said, while the driver is "still in serious condition."
GREELEY, CO
miheadlines.com

Two Escape Children’s Village; One Charged in Drive-by Shooting that Injured Two People

PONTIAC, MI – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday evening by Children’s Village staff that Elijah Travis Daniel Lee, 16, who is charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to murder, and a second juvenile, Kuran Melvin-Vito Dolton-Burton, 15, had escaped from the facility on Telegraph Road just south of Dixie Highway.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WATN Local Memphis

Multiple people shot in Frayser in two separate shootings; one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said at least three people were shot in two separate shootings within hours of each other near the same gas station in Frayser. Officers said just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a shooting call at the Valero gas station in the 2600 block of N. Watkins. Investigators said they found three victims nearby on Vayu Drive.
MEMPHIS, TN
localsyr.com

One man dead, two others stabbed during fight in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is dead after Syracuse Police found him unresponsive inside of a vehicle on Friday night. Just before midnight, Syracuse Police officers responded to the 400 block of Seymour Street for an assault call. That’s when officers found the adult male unresponsive. He was pronounced...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Uab Hospital
WATN Local Memphis

One killed & two injured after shootings a block from each other in less than an hour in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings in less than an hour about a block from each other in Whitehaven. Officers said they responded to the first shooting about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive, not far from the Peppertree Apartments. They found a man dead. Investigators said it appeared the man had been shot as he left a nearby apartment. They did not say what led to the shooting.
MEMPHIS, TN
jeffcosheriffal.com

One Dead and One in Critical Condition In West Jefferson County Shootings

Around 01:00 AM this morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that was transferred from the Bessemer Police Department, regarding a male who had been shot. The victim had been transported to the hospital but was unable to speak with detectives. Detectives began speaking with responding medical personnel to gather information given by the victim. According to personnel reports, the crime was said to have occurred near the 4000 block of Blue Creek Road in Western Jefferson County, but the victim was able to drive himself to a location on Powder Plant Road, where he made contact with authorities. Deputies went to Blue Creek Road, but were unable to locate a crime scene due to the vast area of vacant land at the location. The 44-year-old, male victim is currently at UAB Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wincountry.com

One person is dead after two Thursday morning shootings in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI – Battle Creek Police are investigating two shootings that happened Thursday morning, resulting in one death. Police do not believe the shootings are connected to each other, or to other recent shootings. At about 12:05 a.m. police responded to an incident at the Cricket Club bar downtown,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
kptv.com

One dead, others injured after three-vehicle crash in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro police say one person was killed and several others were injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m. police responded to a call of a serious crash at about the 4100 block of Southeast TV Highway. Police say a...
HILLSBORO, OR
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy