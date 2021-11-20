One Dead and Two Others Injured in Shooting

Around 01:00 AM this morning, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that was transferred from the Bessemer Police Department, regarding a male who had been shot. The victim had been transported to the hospital but was unable to speak with detectives. Detectives began speaking with responding medical personnel to gather information given by the victim. According to personnel reports, the crime was said to have occurred near the 4000 block of Blue Creek Road in Western Jefferson County, but the victim was able to drive himself to a location on Powder Plant Road, where he made contact with authorities. Deputies went to Blue Creek Road, but were unable to locate a crime scene due to the vast area of vacant land at the location. The 44-year-old, male victim is currently at UAB Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO