Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife”...

Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ faces up to ‘King Richard’

Sony goes up against Warner Bros this weekend at the UK-Ireland box office, as the studios look to continue a strong period for wide releases. Sony is releasing Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 670 locations. It is directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two Ghostbusters films and is a producer here. In the latest entry, when a single mother and her two children arrive in a small town, they discover a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy the kids’ grandfather left behind.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Ghostbusters 2016 Director Paul Feig Congratulates Afterlife on Box Office Success

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hit theaters this weekend and it's on track to have a successful opening at the box office. The movie has been met with mixed reactions, earning a 61% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 201 reviews. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 2 out of 5, saying it has "abysmally forced references" and while "it's not poorly made on the whole, it's just exhausting." However, audiences seem to be more forgiving of the film, which has a 95% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the first foray into the franchise since Paul Feig's women-led reboot hit theaters in 2016. The director took to Twitter today to congratulate Afterlife director, Jason Reitman, on the movie's box office success.
MOVIES
Variety

Does ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Box Office Debut Signal a Revival of a Fading Franchise?

Almost 40 years after “Ghostbusters” became a smash hit — one that launched a lucrative franchise spanning film, television and video games — Sony is proving the business of busting ghosts need not be a relic of the past. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest big-screen installment in the comedy sci-fi property, collected $44 million in its domestic box office debut, a solid start in unpredictable pandemic times. The drop in ticket sales between its first and second weekend in theaters will be an important indication of audience’s affinity for all things paranormal, but at least for now, positive reviews and a healthy...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review (It May Be Good, But It’s Not Ghostbusters) & Weekend Box Office Numbers (Don’t Blame The Pandemic) | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review (It May Be Good, But It’s Not Ghostbusters) & Weekend Box Office Numbers (Don’t Blame The Pandemic) | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die overtakes Fast & Furious 9 to set a new box-office record

No Time to Die has secured the record for the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2021. The title was previously held by Fast & Furious 9 with a meaty $721m at the global box office, but Daniel Craig's swansong as 007 crept up to $734m over the weekend to become the highest-grossing film in Hollywood of the pandemic era (via Box Office Mojo).
MOVIES
IndieWire

Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’ Will Lift Weekend, but Holiday Is Still Lean

There’s money beyond the turkey and stuffing: Fewer weekends are more consistent when it comes to pulling in big box office bucks than the upcoming five-day Thanksgiving period. The start of the late November through early January holiday period is the most lucrative for the box office (outside the summer season), and the Thanksgiving weekend kickoff often ranks among the very best extended weekends of the year (2015 through 2019, the box office tally ranged between $257–$315 million for the Wednesday–Sunday dates). After a much improved October showing at the multiplex, can we expect the upcoming holiday grosses to come close...
MOVIES
Variety

Thanksgiving Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ to Reign Over Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’

In keeping with holiday tradition, Disney is poised to stuff the box office competition over Thanksgiving. The studio’s new animated adventure “Encanto” opens on Wednesday and looks to be the de facto choice for family audiences, but that doesn’t mean the weekend’s other new nationwide releases will have to settle for scraps. MGM’s star-studded “House of Gucci,” a crime drama featuring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, as well as Sony’s survival horror movie “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” should also carve out a hearty (at least, by pandemic standards) slice of box office pie. With the exception of 2020, a year...
MOVIES
imdb.com

US Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Sings $1.5M, ‘House Of Gucci’ Builds $1M+ in Previews

Disney’s animated movie Encanto received a $1.5M start yesterday, as the pic opens today in 3,980 theaters. The movie, which features a soundtrack from Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, is expected to make $35M-$40M over the next five days. So far, Encanto is 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes off 67 reviews with a 95% audience rating from 100+ verified ratings.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Getting Sequel From Paramount

Paramount Pictures is beginning development on a sequel to eOne’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.  The live-action family movie based on the 1963 Norman Bridwell children’s classic book, opened on Nov. 10 in theaters and dropped on Paramount+ in homes day and date. The movie has grossed $34.6M stateside to date. Clifford in his first weekend on the studio’s OTT service was the most watched original film to date. No release date has been set yet for the sequel, and it’s yet to be determined whether the film gets a hybrid or exclusive theatrical window. The news about a Clifford sequel comes in the wake of...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Pays Homage to the Original With Audio Easter Eggs

The proton pack from 1984’s “Ghostbusters” is back in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Used in the original film by the team of paranormal sleuths played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, the pack’s gun blasts a bright stream of light that sounds like a sizzling electric current followed by an explosion. That’s just one of the few aural easter eggs the film contains. Director Jason Reitman needed help on the teaser trailer for the new film, which opened Nov. 19, and contacted re-recording mixer Will Files. “The idea was this girl finds a proton pack in this abandoned barn,” says...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
Vulture

A New Cable Channel Wants to Make Christmas Movies ‘Safe’ Again

The holidays are (almost) here — and so is the ever more competitive war for Christmas movie viewers. Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, the reigning champs of the season, are as packed as ever with original holiday films. Over in streaming, Netflix is adding more international flavor to its usual packed slate of Yuletide offerings, while ad-supported players such as IMDb TV, Peacock, Roku Channel, and Tubi have jumped into the space with first-run movies of their own.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS

