Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hit theaters this weekend and it's on track to have a successful opening at the box office. The movie has been met with mixed reactions, earning a 61% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 201 reviews. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 2 out of 5, saying it has "abysmally forced references" and while "it's not poorly made on the whole, it's just exhausting." However, audiences seem to be more forgiving of the film, which has a 95% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the first foray into the franchise since Paul Feig's women-led reboot hit theaters in 2016. The director took to Twitter today to congratulate Afterlife director, Jason Reitman, on the movie's box office success.

