Real Estate

15 Garland Street

News Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article15 Garland St-3BR/2BA-HOUSE!!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, S/R/DW, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Concrete Driveway, Front Porch, Rear Deck, Backyard. No Pets. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days...

www.thenewsargus.com

News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

2406 Markwood Lane Southeast

AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENT!! RECENTLY RENOVATED, INTERNET INCLUDED!!, updated flooring, new finishes, and appliances, central air, and heating, washer and dryer connection, conveniently located within 5 mins drive time from South East Plaza Shopping center, 10 mins drive time from Winston Salem State University, Bus line, convenient to i40 & US52. 2bedroom 1 bath, Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Credit, background checks, income verification required, ONLY DOING VIEWING/WALK THRU FOR COMPLETED APPLICATIONS. Check out the video here>>> bit.ly/eliteproperties4rent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

204 Cassell St

Winston Salem 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms - Large Winston Salem property with secluded back yard and full walk-out basement. Completely renovated inside with hardwood floors and beautifully renovated kitchen. + 3 Bedrooms. + 2 Full Bathroom. + Large Backyard. + Fully Renovated. + Refrigerator & Stove included. + Washer/Dryer...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

1625 Village Place

Adorable 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Located in Winston-Salem - This adorable home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Convenient to Peters Creek Parkway. It also has a private back patio. Washer & Dryer hookup. Pet negotiable with owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet required. Location. 1625...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

206 Crane Creek Way

BELOW MARKET RENT! - The Vineyards at Lexington. This almost new home is now available for LEASE. This home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The subdivision has a pool and common areas. Patio, A/C and W/D connections. Hurry. Don't miss this one!. Location. 206 Crane Creek Way, Lexington, NC. Address...
LEXINGTON, NC
themunchonline.com

1222 Queen St NE

2 BR 1 BATH APARTMENT! - Spacious and bright 2 bed 1 bath apartment available 12/1/2021. Wood flooring throughout, granite countertops, recess lighting, washer dryer in unit, and much more. Tenant pays for electricity. No pets and No smoking allowed. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1222 Queen St NE, Washington, DC.
HOUSE RENT
thexunewswire.com

120 south second street

Huge Gorgeous 1 Bed - EVERYTHING INCLUDED - Property Id: 756562. Won't Last - Available Nov 20th - Huge beautiful one bed one bath unit with island kitchen, second floor. Everything included, heat, water, appliances, electric, WiFi and Basic Cable in the heart of Hamilton. Close to everything. No Section...
HAMILTON, OH
News Argus

424 Ivy Glen Drive

Beautiful condo available - Don't miss out on this one!!!! Beautiful 2nd level condo! Secured entrance with phone/camera buzzer. Large great room with built-in shelves, entertainment center, corner gas fireplace plus two palladium windows. Open kitchen with bar for entertaining. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Great bedrooms plus two full baths. Large master closet! Central air, Apollo hot water heat. Tenant pays electric and gas. Water, sewer & storm water included. $1,200 per month. Washer and dryer provided but not maintained.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Argus

1641 Cranberry Hill Lane

Completely updated 3 Bed 2 Bath located off Peters Creek Parkway - Completely updated 3 Bed 2 Bath located off Peters Creek Parkway. Convenient to I40, Silas Creek Parkway, restaurants and more! New luxury plank vinyl flooring throughout main level and bathrooms. New carpet on stairs and upper level. New kitchen countertops, freshly painted cabinets and new light fixtures. Bathrooms have been completely renovated. Primary bedroom and laundry room is on main level.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

532 Walter Court

532 WALTER COURT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH SCREENED IN SIDE PORCH. HEATPUMP WITH CENTRAL AIR. STOVE/REFRIGERATOR/DISHWASHER INCLUDED. WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS IN KITCHEN. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1105-1107 WEST END BLVD

1105 West End Blvd-1BR/1BA- West End DUPLEX!!!! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Duplex, Custom Cabinets, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, Stack W/D, Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Front Porch, Storage, Charleston Style Shared Courtyard, Damp Unfinished Storage Room in Basement. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

5627 Hornaday Rd., Unit C

Convenient First Floor Condo 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Greensboro! - This first floor condo has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large rooms and lots of closet space. Beautiful wood flooring, no carpet. Central air and electric heat. Good size laundry room includes washer and dryer. A storage room is included off the balcony. Reserved parking space. Great location. Pool located in community included in rent. Tenant pays electric and water/Sewer.
GREENSBORO, NC
Scribe

43 Chestnut Street

New York style 2 bedroom/2 bath rental in New Haven - This amazing New York style top floor unit is now available for rent. As you enter into this unit you will notice the 11 foot ceilings, large windows, contemporary lighting and acid washed concert flooring. The large open living area allows you to enjoy the dining, kitchen and living room space from any direction. The kitchen features loads of maple cabinets, granite counters and a gas stove! The living room has a gas fireplace as well as exposed brick walls. The master bedroom has an en suite bath with jetted tub, a walk-in closet and tons of natural lighting. This unit also has washer/dryer, intercom, off street parking for 2 cars, central air and an elevator. Looking to be close to all New Haven has to offer? Then this is the unit for you. Landlord is looking for very strong credit. Please no pets or smoking.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News Argus

415 N. Spring Street

415-4 N. Spring Street - 2 bedroom one bath with dinning room downtown apartment. includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. Stove,refrigerator,microwave,dishwasher, and water is included, coin laundry onsite. electric heat/ central air with hardwood floors throughout. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

4910 Wyngate Village Drive

Wyngate Village- 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with an office - Convenient location-Wyngate village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with an office. Large open kitchen, fireplace in living room. one car attached garage. New carpet on 2nd level. Hardwoods on main level. Call today!. Location. 4910 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston Salem,...
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

514 Forest Ave

Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Avondale - Very nice one bedroom apartment in a four family building in Avondale. Kitchen and bathroom nicely updated. Kitchen comes equipped with modern black gas stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave and dishwasher and lots of counter and cabinet space. New laminate flooring. New carpet and ceiling fan in bedroom. This apartment has access to garage parking with garage door opener. Separate heat and hot water; tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
News Argus

300-G Windsor Mamor

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in Kernersville - Hard to find 2 bedroom condo in Kernersville for $725.00. Year lease, no smoking or pets. HOA only allows 2 vehicles on site. Credit check/background check. (600 minimum credit score) www.ra-luproperties.com. No Pets Allowed. Location. 300-G Windsor Mamor, Kernersville, NC.
HOUSE RENT
thexunewswire.com

6020 Harrison Ave

- If you’re looking for convenience, look no further than Monte Carlo! You are within a 5-minute drive or a 15-minute walk to shopping, food, and entertainment. These spacious units are equipped with newer cabinets and countertops, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and high-end appliances. *A one time $25 administration fee...
CINCINNATI, OH

