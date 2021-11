Inviting 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage and Deck - Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse with garage in Robyn's Glen. Each bedroom has a private bath. All kitchen appliances are included with this unit, gas heat and central air. There is also a nice work island in the kitchen as well as a breakfast area. Outside you have the deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee as well as the neighborhood pool for those hot, summer days. The HOA only allows 2 cars, on site, per household. NO SMOKING & NO PETS.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO