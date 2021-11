Silly season continues as Manchester City have been linked with two midfielders in quick succession. The players are Frenkie De Jong and Xavi Simons. Starting with De Jong, the Barcelona man has been a fixture at the club, but many insiders claim Xavi is not a huge admirer of him and he could be moved as soon as January. Among the suitors are City, Inter Milan and Newcastle. Frenkie is a solid player and he had his breakout with Ajax some years ago, but he has not been as in form recently or with Barcelona to be honest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO