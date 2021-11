TWICE’s most recent single “The Feels” is not only a relatable pop song for teens experiencing first love worldwide, but also very much in line with the vivacious, confident brand that the artists have spent years building up. Since debuting in 2015, the K-pop girl group has built an industry monopoly on bright, bubbly, and cheerful music. “The Feels” is also the group’s first official attempt to extend their brand overseas with an all-English single.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO