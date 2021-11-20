ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faded x Holler Back

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:30pm) Faded and Holler Back team up for the ultimate old skool vs new...

Faded presents Refresh

9:00pm til 2:30am (last entry 11:30pm) Join us for another smart, sexy and sophisticated episode of Refresh. Info: Due to unforeseen circumstances this event has been cancelled, all ticket holders will receive a ful. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for...
Afrobeats n Brunch - Sun 21st Nov MANCHESTER UK TOUR

2:00pm til 7:00pm (last entry 1:00am) The UK's BIGGEST Afrobeats n brunch is heading to YOUR CITY‼️‼️‼️‼️. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 🚀Nov 2021- UK Tour 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Hello it's me again... tell a friend to tell a friend...
Hanal Pixan: Food for All Souls

6:00pm til 9:00pm (last entry 6:30pm) Join us for a Day of the Dead evening full of Mexican food, interactive activities and multimedia performances. Hanal Pixan: Food for All Souls. ​Dress in your finest attire for this immersive Day of the Dead celebration here in Birmingham!. No need to travel...
Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Oprah Goes Sleek in Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Beige Suit for Interview With Adele

Adele’s return to the spotlight after releasing her latest album last month has garnered the world’s attention, including Oprah Winfrey. The talk show host interviewed the singer as a part of the CBS “Adele One Night Only” special, which included a performance from LA’s Griffith Observatory that aired Sunday, Nov, 14. For the on-screen sit-down, Winfrey went for a classy beige suit ensemble. She wore a cream-colored shirt with beaded detail running down the front. On top, she wore a linen blazer and pants in the same material. For footwear, the 67-year-old wore the perfect pumps. She matched her suit with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Faded (in LA)

Faded Comedy is BACK, Los Angeles! Faded Comedy is a weekly comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and beyond. Join us each Friday for a new crop of fantastic comics. Show is BYOB so come prepared! (There’s a CVS down the street if you don’t)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autumn's fading glory

Fairfield Glade is possibly at its most beautiful in autumn, when Mother Nature steals the show with her vibrant hues of red, orange, gold and yellow on the landscape. It’s almost as if she’s offering a prelude to the bright lights of the holiday season by showing she has a few tricks up her sleeve, too. Alas, the foliage is temporary; the leaves are turning to brown and fluttering to the ground, much like snowflakes soon to follow.
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
Aeon Station Share Video for New Single “Fade”

Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have shared a video for their new single, “Fade.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Observatory, which will be out on December 10 via Sub Pop. Watch the Laurent Briet-directed video below. Whelan elaborates on...
MUSIC

