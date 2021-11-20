ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham United: Raul Jimenez goal ends Hammers' winning run

By BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham's four-game winning run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at Molineux....

Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage happy for matchwinner Raul after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was delighted with his players for victory against West Ham. Raul Jimenez struck the decisive blow after linking up with Daniel Podence. He said, “I think it was another good performance from our side. What we did in the first-half was very good, we controlled the game since the beginning and when you play against a team like West Ham, you have to be careful about two things.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Raul Jimenez: Every Wolves goal is now special

Raul Jimenez has learned to appreciate that 'special' feeling of scoring and winning football matches after coming back from his fractured skull injury. Wolves' star striker netted the only goal of the game to secure three points at home to West Ham, handing him his third goal of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker recalls head injury against Arsenal

The chilling reality is that Raul Jimenez could have died on a football pitch. On 29 November 2020 in a match against Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers' talismanic Mexico striker suffered a sickening head injury that left him unconscious. In the minutes that followed, his team-mates, manager and family watched on, worrying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Can West Ham United Challenge for the Premier League Title?

With the Premier League well underway, one of the stories of the season has been the impressive form of West Ham United. After a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, the London side finds itself only three points off first place. This run has put them into title contention, but the question remains whether or not they can keep up their strong start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kdal610.com

Soccer-Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) -Argentina started without Lionel Messi but a moment of magic from Angel Di Maria was enough to give them a barely deserved 1-0 win over Uruguay in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Montevideo. Uruguay surrendered meekly to Argentina in a 3-0 defeat last month but this time they...
SOCCER
