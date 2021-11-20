Colombian National Extradited To Face Drug Charges In The United States

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

JEROME, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO