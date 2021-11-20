ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Colombian National Extradited To Face Drug Charges In The United States

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the unsealing of a 2019 indictment charging Piero Antonio Lubo-Barros, a/k/a “Nostradamus,” (41, Colombia, South America) with conspiracy to distribute large amounts of cocaine knowing and intending it to be imported into the United States. If convicted...

