Lady Frost Says She Was Told She Was Too Old During A WWE Tryout, More

By Ryan Clark
 5 days ago

During a recent interview with Fightful, Lady Frost commented on getting a tryout with WWE, being told she was too old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her time working in WWE as an extra and getting a tryout: "No. I just...

ComicBook

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Reports of Serious Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
wrestlingrumors.net

How WWE Has Changed Monday Night Raw Plans After A Surprise Release

There’s your replacement. WWE has had all kinds of changes taking place over the last few months, mainly in the form of wrestlers being released from the company. That can make for some major shifts in storylines, as the angles still have to continue. It seems that in one case, one wrestler was literally swapped out for another, but now we know how the original plans would have gone.
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says Promoter Wants To Book Him In A Match Against AEW Star

Ric Flair was asked about working another match during the latest episode of his podcast. This is where he noted that there is a promoter who wants him to wrestle AEW star Sammy Guevara in Israel. “Yea. listen. It’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Triple H Told Him He Was Trying Too Hard

Over the last few years fans have seen a lot of wrestlers come and go in regards to the WWE roster, and last year former Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was released from his contract. Rush had spent some time on the main roster before being sent back to NXT in...
PWMania

Sasha Banks Says That She Was Trained By WWE To Work Like A Diva

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks talked about her training in WWE developmental prior the women’s revolution:. “It was really tough. Still, back then they didn’t want us to train like the men. We were told to train like Divas and we didn’t have any explanation to what that meant. They just came out and said, ‘Hey, no striking, no doing this no doing that.’ We’re like, ‘Okay, but we wanna wrestle. We wanna do it.’ But training was every single day plus live events plus setting up the ring plus going to different towns and putting posters up so people could attend the shows. It was every single day sacrifice. I think maybe only Sunday I had off and that wasn’t even an off day cause you just had to recover mentally for what the next day was gonna bring.”
ewrestlingnews.com

New Carmella/Zelina Vega Photoshoot (Video), Steve Austin Note, Dante Chen

You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Canvas to Canvas” below. This episode features some artwork for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin:. WWE posted the following video, showing a new preview clip from Ruthless Aggression Season 2:. WWE NXT Superstar Dante Chen took to Facebook recently and announced the...
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match

Becky Lynch was victorious in her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series, and after her win, the current Raw Women’s Champion was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and discussed the emotions surrounding the match, whether she thinks the feud is over between the two, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT 2.0 News – Tiffany Stratton Is Coming Soon, MSK’s Mentor, More

Tiffany Stratton is coming to WWE NXT 2.0 shortly. During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, a vignette for Tiffany aired. In the video, which you can see below, Stratton portrayed a spoiled daddy’s girl character:. Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, MSK continued their hunt...
ewrestlingnews.com

Kane Discusses His Transition Into Politics, His Wife, More

During a recent appearance on “The Doug Collins Podcast”, former WWE Superstar Kane commented on transitioning from pro wrestling into politics, his wife Crystal being a strong partner, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting into politics: “As my wrestling career was starting...
ewrestlingnews.com

Kenn Doane Possibly Being Groomed For Producer Role On WWE Main Roster

As previously reported here on the website, former Attitude Era star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) announced via social media that he has requested a release from WWE, where he has been working as a behind-the-scenes producer for the NXT brand. Fightful Select has an update on the potential fallout...
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Cage’s Wife Melissa Santos Wants AEW To ‘Use Him Already’

Melissa Santos addressed her past comments she made about AEW misusing her husband Brian Cage during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast. She also confirmed that her comments got Cage heat in AEW. “I’m his wife, right? And I’m spicy. I’m not gonna be like, ‘Well I really wish...
ewrestlingnews.com

Insane Clown Posse Discuss Getting In Trouble For Doing A Moonsault, More

During a recent appearance on the “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, The Insane Clown Posse commented on their time in WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars, getting in trouble for doing a moonsault, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Hair vs. Hair Match Set For WWE NXT: WarGames

A hair vs. hair match will be taking place at WWE NXT WarGames. During Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Cameron Grimes wasn’t happy about Duke Hudson cutting his hair following a poker game between the two men last week. Grimes came out to the ring and announced that his beard and hair meant a lot to him because it reminded him of where he came from. He then called Hudson out to the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Jim Ross Posts Photo Of His Back After Getting Skin Cancer Removed

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross took to Twitter today, showing a photo of his recent surgery to have skin cancer removed from his back. Ross also confirmed that he’ll be appearing at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Chicago, IL. He said,. “GAME DAY IN CHICAGO...
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano Hypes His First-Ever WarGames Match, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video)

Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today, commenting on working his first-ever WarGames match on December 5th. He said,. “There’s 1 match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it’s finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•)”. You can check out this week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” below....
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch The Awesome MJF vs. CM Punk ‘War Of Words’ Promo That Opened AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: All Elite Wrestling has posted the full video of CM Punk and MJF’s promo that opened Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check that out below:. ORIGINAL: During the opening segment of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and CM Punk were involved in a heated war of words. The segment featured references to John Cena, The Miz, and Triple H.
