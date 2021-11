The Kentucky Wildcats are now 4-1 on the year and 4-0 at home, picking up wins against Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary’s, Ohio and Albany over the last two weeks. Their next test? The North Florida Ospreys, who come in with a 1-5 overall record with losses to Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Grand Canyon, Arizona State and UCLA. UK will host UNF on Friday at Rupp Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

