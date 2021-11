TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One of the best distance runners to ever do it in University of New Orleans history will toe the line for the final time during her cross country career as Arina Kleshchukova is prepared to take on the nation at the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships, set for Saturday, Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park. Kleshchukova will compete in the women's 8K championships, which will get the day started at 9:20 AM CT.

