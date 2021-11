Black Friday is here! We'll be bringing you all the best deals we spot, so keep a lookout on our deals page for discounts as they come in. SSDs are probably one of the most practical purchases you can make this season, you can never have too much storage after all! Add to that. modern games are some of the most demanding applications when it comes to Read speeds, so your spinning HDD might not cut it anymore. Fortunately, there are some excellent deals out there if you're looking to upgrade.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO