Sixers Set to Face Blazers Without Joel Embiid

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers have battled countless setbacks throughout the young 2021-2022 NBA season. Unfortunately, the trend continues on Saturday night when the Sixers pay a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Although the Sixers could get Matisse Thybulle back in the mix as he's been away from the team for a couple of weeks at this point due to being entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, the 76ers already know they'll play without their superstar center Joel Embiid on Saturday night.

As the Sixers had a bit of a COVID-19 outbreak this year, Embiid became the fourth member of the team to test positive and enter the health and safety protocol after Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Thybulle.

As the veteran big man was set to take a rest night against the New York Knicks two Mondays ago, Embiid shocked his teammates when he told them that he actually tested positive for COVID-19. Then, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Embiid was symptomatic as well.

"He's not doing great," said Rivers during his pregame press conference a couple of weeks back. "He's struggling with it, very similar to Tobias. So, you know, it's all I can tell you."

The last time Embiid saw the court was on November 6, when the Sixers faced the Chicago Bulls on the road. Prior to testing positive for the virus, Embiid helped the Sixers achieve an impressive 8-2 record. However, after he went out, the Sixers have struggled to find ways to win games.

In the six games Embiid missed, the Sixers achieved a record of 1-5, with their first win in his absence coming on Thursday when they faced the Denver Nuggets. While the 76ers need their star center back in the mix sooner than later, they don't anticipate having him on the court on Saturday night against the Blazers.

For the seventh-straight game, Embiid has been ruled out as he remains in the health and safety protocol. It's unclear if the Sixers have a timeline for his return or not, but with Embiid out once again on Saturday, the Sixers will likely lean on Andre Drummond and the rookie Charles Bassey to fill the void.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

