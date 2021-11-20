Environmental Writing Workshop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoin the Environmental Volunteers and teen author Sophia Qin for a virtual creative writing workshop for aspiring teen writers. Using examples from Sophia’s own published book, Becoming Earth 2.0, participants will learn how they can advocate for the environment through writing. This...

johnstonsunrise.net

The Collaborative to hold creative writing workshops

The Collaborative, a nonprofit arts organization, announces two Creative Writing workshops hosted by talented local writer Eve Kerrigan. The workshops will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Collaborative gallery at 498 Main St. in Warren. Kerrigan is a teacher, editor,...
WARREN, RI
Bradford Era

November is for writing

Writing is a job all year long, but for some the inspiration of a community of writers providing support to one another as each attempts to finish a novel in November is incentive to start something new. National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) sets a challenge of completing a novel between...
BRADFORD, PA
mycreativecompass.org

Call for Artist Workshops

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: The Orange Art Center is searching for new and exciting workshops to offer our students. Currently they are looking to fill select dates with one day, “make + take” sessions where students will leave with their finished piece at the end of the session. Orange Art Center currently has two options available for day and time: Art Wellness Workshops on the first Friday of each month from 4 - 5:30pm, and Sunday Funday Workshops, offered twice a month on Sundays from 10am - 12pm. There are additional opportunities for other proposed workshops for weekdays or weekends with unique hours, even multi-day workshops. Any and all ideas are welcome. They are interested in workshops in any medium, from ceramics or painting to printmaking or jewelry. They do ask that workshops be at an entry level, where beginner artists will feel comfortable alongside others who may have more experience. Please note that as a part of the Orange City School District, background checks and fingerprinting are required.
ORANGE, OH
Hoya

EDITORIAL: Incorporate Environmental Core

This week, Georgetown University students registered for spring 2022 classes. Among the myriad considerations students take when constructing their future schedule is the core curriculum. The core curriculum is an instrumental part of a Georgetown education and guides every student to develop skills that engage with particularly important topics. The...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Uhuru Furniture Painting Workshop

NZO African Styles at Home and Abroad is a line of furniture Uhuru Furniture is creating. We are a 501(c) non profit that has been in Oakland for 32 years! We are an economic institution of the African People Education and Defense Fund (APEDF) whose goal is to end the disparities that plague the black community.
OAKLAND, CA
Woodcarvers' Studio Workshop

Join fellow enthusiasts and woodcarving artists to the weekly open studio for conversation and creative inspiration! Bring your own supplies and tools.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Sunday Assembly: Community Sing & Laughter Yoga (Oakland)

Sunday Assembly is a non-religious congregation that celebrates life. They’ve got the best parts of a church – community, singing, and acts of service – without any of the religious dogma. They typically meet on the third Sunday of the month to sing, think, listen, laugh, and build community together....
OAKLAND, CA
Rabbit workshop, validation set

A Rabbit Workshop is set for Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Atascosa County Gillespie Annex. This is a great opportunity for those new to the rabbit project. Rabbit validation will be Dec. 11, 8-10 a.m. at the Atascosa County Junior Livestock Showbarn. Call the Atascosa County Extension Office at 830-569-0034 for more information.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
On Writing

“The whole “Can I call myself a writer?” question I found so odd, as if it’s some sort of identity that is separate from the actual act of writing. It’s very, very strange to me. There is no secret password to being a writer. There is no secret code. You just do it. People would like to imagine that the work involved is not just the writing itself. There’s serious work in writing. It’s not something other than that, really.”
The Pivilege of Writing

For all the pleasures some of us receive from writing, I wonder how many of us experience the burden of responsibility that can go with it? When discussing this responsibility with others, they often say, “But I write only fiction,” or “I write mostly humor,” or “I write mostly non-fiction,” and a hundred other such replies. Yet, that is exactly the point.
Nightlight Workshop

I would not hesitate to recommend the night light workshop. Staff were very friendly, welcoming and attentive. Both of My children had a fantastic time decorating lanterns. Over all our experience of this workshop snd the staff/volunteers was wonderful.
Emotionally Intelligent Leadership Workshop

Emotional Intelligence matters. Current research shows that Emotional Intelligence (EI) is a differentiator when it comes to workplace and leadership success. If you have aspirations to advance your career and that involves interactions with people, Emotional Intelligence matters more than you think. Emotional Intelligence and Conversational Intelligence are muscles we...
Financial Planning for the Holidays Workshop

The holiday season is right around the corner. Are you financially ready? Please join Audawn Johnson, MBA, CEO & Founder of Score Factor, for a free Financial Planning for the Holidays workshop. During this free workshop, we'll talk about how you can plan for the festivities without breaking the bank! Get tips for creative and frugal holiday hacks so you can still enjoy time with friends and family without setting back your savings goals.
DESOTO, TX
Pop-Up Improvisation Workshop

Our Pop-Up Fall Workshop (in-person and remote) is back by popular demand on Sat Nov 13th, 10a-1:30p ET. We had such a great hybrid workshop last summer that dancers have been asking for more. We will celebrate fall and deepen connections by dancing with others. I will co-teach with dynamite Emily Pope and we will delve into self and group awareness, scoring and spontaneous composition. We will share our findings in an informal showing. The day's breakdown includes: Improvisation Workshop 10-12:30p; Sharing (Workshop Participants + Company) 12:30-1:30p. Dancers + non-dancers welcome. Pay-what-you-can starting at $25. Location: Open Arts Studio in DUMBO.
Students Experimented at Acrylics Workshop

Anne Black’s “Joy of Acrylics” workshop, held October 30 at Eastport Arts Center, was a busy afternoon during which attendees were encouraged to experiment and have some messy art fun. Students were guided by Black through the steps of painting, brushing, dragging and raised stenciling. They learned how to use their colors and ‘go with the flow,’ then went home with a well organized 12-color acrylic paint kit which included everything needed to continue to create at home.
EASTPORT, ME
Calendar: Fall decor workshop

MT. CARROLL, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension is offering a fall home decor workshop at 10 a.m. CST Nov 20 at the Mt. Carroll Public Library, 208 N. Main St., Mt. Carroll. Enjoy making your own unique fall arrangement with Master Gardener Nancy Gmitro and learn some facts about raising and drying gourds. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL
Mama G’s 13th Annual Thanksgiving Street Dinner (SF)

Mama G’s started as a simple, yet radical idea— to redistribute resources from those who had them to those in the most need. What was once a small Thanksgiving street dinner has now become a year-round food justice organization, impacting thousands of people in San Francisco’s Tenderloin community every year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Charcuterie Workshop at Outerbelt Brewing

Join Outerbelt Brewing and Canal Charcuterie Co. on Thursday, November 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. to enjoy a charcuterie workshop. The class will include learning how to slice and style 2-3 cheeses, learning how to make a salami flower, and all the tips you need to make a beautifully curated charcuterie board.
