Skip your typical Friday night and jump into Acro After Hours! The night will start with team games and challenges. Once you are warmed up, there will be an hour of open gym time with qualified coaches to help with anything you may like to learn. We will round the night off with light beverages and appetizers. Feel free to BYOB. This is a perfect opportunity to bring your friends and show off your skills!

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO