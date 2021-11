The Crusaders outshoot the Lions 17-6, but fall 1-0 in state semifinal Nov. 9 at Jesuit High.It just wasn't in the cards this year for the Jesuit boys soccer team. The Crusaders' season ended with a 1-0 state semifinal loss to West Linn Tuesday night, Nov. 9, at Jesuit High School, but despite the effort and the quality with which they played, it's never easy watching things come to an end for the players or the coach who wanted it so badly. "It's just a gutting feeling when that last whistle blows," Jesuit head coach Geoff Skipper said. "There's this...

