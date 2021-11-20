Pets, People, and Places Exhibit reception Dec. 2 at the Martin Place

The Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists Invitational exhibition at Bower Center for the Arts will close Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The center will be open Friday, Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m., to provide evening hours for viewing this and other exhibits at the center. The formation of Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists (BRMA) in May 2015 originated out of a desire by a few students of mosaics to form a group to share their interests. Mosaic artist Dotti Stone, who has taught mosaics at Bower Center for the Arts over 12 years, initiated the formation of the organization, along with charter member Janet Chalker, who is treasurer of the Bower Board of Directors.
