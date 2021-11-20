ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pets, People, and Places Exhibit reception Dec. 2 at the Martin Place

DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Join us for the artist reception on December 2nd...

Smith Mountain Eagle

Bower Center to hold reception for exhibits

The Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists Invitational exhibition at Bower Center for the Arts will close Saturday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. The center will be open Friday, Nov. 12, 5-7 p.m., to provide evening hours for viewing this and other exhibits at the center. The formation of Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists (BRMA) in May 2015 originated out of a desire by a few students of mosaics to form a group to share their interests. Mosaic artist Dotti Stone, who has taught mosaics at Bower Center for the Arts over 12 years, initiated the formation of the organization, along with charter member Janet Chalker, who is treasurer of the Bower Board of Directors.
BEDFORD, VA
Wilson County News

People & Places

Parents volunteer their time and trunks for Playtime Daycare’s first-ever Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 29, passing out Halloween favorites to children of the center. The San Antonio-based daycare thanks all of the parents, volunteers, and staff for making the day so special for the kids of the community. COURTESY. Staff with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mark your calendars for TFAC photo exhibit reception

Tryon Fine Arts Center (TFAC) invites you to mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 17th to attend a wine and cheese reception beginning at 5:30 PM in the new Parker Gallery at TFAC. The open house event will feature the current exhibit TFAC Photo Contest: Spring to Summer 2020, as well as the new entries in the 2021 contest, Approach to Fall.
TRYON, NC
#Places Exhibit
msmc.edu

Mount’s CMA Gallery hosts opening reception for faculty art exhibition

Mount Saint Mary College's CMA Gallery recently hosted an opening reception for the Communication, Art, and Digital Media 2021 Faculty Exhibition. This dynamic exhibition of photography, painting, ceramics, and mixed media showcases the work of the Mount's visual arts faculty. The CMA Gallery is free and open to the public,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Spectator

The Pablo Center holds artist reception for First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit

From Oct. 29 to Dec. 12, The Pablo Center at the Confluence is hosting the First Nations Contemporary Art exhibit in the Brady & Jeanne Foust Gallery on the first floor. The exhibit features the work of artist Christopher Sweet, a Wisconsin native and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. On Nov. 19, the Pablo Center held an artist’s reception where the public could peruse the exhibit and chat with Sweet.
KING-5

Mud Bay is the doggone best place for pet supplies - 2021's Best

Mud Bay is the winner of Best Pet-Friendly Business in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers choice poll. After over 30 years in business and dozens of stores throughout Washington and Oregon, Mud Bay has won another Best of Western Washington title. "It means so much for us because that's...
OLYMPIA, WA
cvindependent.com

Protecting Pets: Animal Samaritans Expands Its Efforts to Make the Coachella Valley a Better Place for Animals and Their People

On a recent workday afternoon, Tom Snyder’s phone rang. Shortly after the Animal Samaritans CEO answered and began speaking with the Independent, he exhaled and said: “I was just on a call with a potential donor for the capital campaign. He wants to help us out in a big way. That’s all I’ll say for now, until it materializes. But it sounds very promising.”
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
grmag.com

Lifelike dinosaur exhibit coming to DeVos Place

Dinosaurs will come alive in Grand Rapids. More than 100 realistic dinosaurs will be featured at Jurassic Quest from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday Jan. 9, at DeVos Place, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. Guests will go...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

New home for dog who won't be separated from his slipper after former owner died

A ten-year-old dog who wouldn’t be separated from a slipper after his owner passed away, has sniffed out a new forever home. Digger, a Yorkshire Terrier Cross, arrived at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury after his owner sadly died, and whilst he waited to find a new family, he could always be found playing with or snuggling up to the slipper.
PETS
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
