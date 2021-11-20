ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves end West Ham's winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolverhampton ended West Ham’s winning run with a 1-0 home...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday. Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Raul Jimenez slides in second-half winner after Hammers defender Kurt Zouma had an effort ruled out for a foul as hosts climb up to sixth in the Premier League

When Tottenham were recently hailed for upgrading on Nuno Espirito Santo in their dugout, Wolves argued they had already been there, done that. And what a level up Portuguese coach Bruno Lage is on his predecessor, first in terms of the easy-on-the-eye, exciting football, and now also in terms of results.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham defender Zouma hails Benzema for France victory

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was delighted being part of France's World Cup qualifying win against Finland. Zouma was eager to pay tribute to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who struck in the 2-0 triumph. He later said: "He came home, he scored. Before that, it was a tough game....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Podence
Person
Bruno Lage
TechRadar

Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Unbeaten on the road in 12 matches, David Moyes's high-flying Hammers head to Molineux this afternoon knowing a win could send them joint top of the table. Read on to find out how to watch Wolves vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
NFL
The Independent

I don’t think we were quite at it – West Ham boss David Moyes after Wolves loss

West Ham boss David Moyes said his team had been “not quite on it” after their winning run came to a end with a 1-0 loss at Wolves Having entered the contest at Molineux looking for a fifth successive Premier League victory, the Hammers were undone as Raul Jimenez struck what proved to be the only goal in the 58th minute.Moyes said: “I think Wolves are a good team. I don’t think we were quite at it.“For the opening 20 minutes we probably had opportunities to maybe get in front, they then got control of the second half of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winning Run#Wolves#Epl#The Premier League#Wolverhampton#Ap
SkySports

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Raul Jimenez dents Hammers' Champions League charge

West Ham missed the chance to move second in the Premier League table as Raul Jimenez's 58th-minute strike secured a well-deserved 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux. The Hammers completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 campaign last term, but they produced a flat display in the Midlands to check their progress.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Raul Jimenez fires hosts into top six

Raul Jimenez's superb second half strike fired Wolves into the Premier League's top six, with a 1-0 win at Molineux also ending West Ham's unbeaten away record. Jimenez was exceptional all afternoon and bagged the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, sweeping home from the edge of the area past Lukasz Fabianski having squandered a far better chance in the first period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
101 WIXX

Soccer-Jimenez strike gives Wolves 1-0 win over West Ham

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (Reuters) -Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez netted a fine second-half goal to secure a 1-0 home win over high-flying West Ham Unite after both sides missed chances in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday. Jimenez gave visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance with a first-time shot from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goal and highlights Wolves 1-0 West Ham in Premier League

Wolves were a really brave team, and they knew how to finish their dinner, even though they scored only once, they got the win and are top 10 in the table, West Ham stayed in the top 4 but are in danger of going down. 11:46 AM4 hours ago. Change...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Raul Jimenez pounces to halt West Ham's four-game league winning run

David Moyes grimaced when asked what was missing here, as West Ham United’s bubble finally burst after a stunning run. “There was quite a bit missing,” the West Ham manager admitted. Wolverhampton Wanderers had given the high-flying east London club a reality check after out-performing them for a deserved win,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Not at our best for Wolves defeat

West Ham boss David Moyes admits they were flat for defeat to Wolves on Saturday. Raúl Jiménez's second half strike was enough to keep the points in the Midlands and end a run for the Hammers which had taken in seven games in all competitions. Moyes said, "It was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy