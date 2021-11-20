ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rakitic's late goal puts Sevilla top in Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON - Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ivan Rakitic’s stoppage-time goal has lifted Sevilla to the top of the Spanish league...

World Soccer Talk

Atletico leave it late to beat Osasuna, Sevilla frustrated by Alaves

Madrid (AFP) – Atletico Madrid climbed to within two points of the top of La Liga on Saturday after Felipe’s 87th-minute header sealed a 1-0 victory over Osasuna. Atletico close the gap on Sevilla, who had earlier moved into first place despite being held to a 2-2 draw by a resurgent Alaves, with Ivan Rakitic grabbing a late equaliser at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
UEFA
wsau.com

Soccer-Spain’s Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) -Spain’s Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball...
SOCCER
ESPN

Spain on cusp of World Cup after win at Greece on Pablo Sarabia's goal

A penalty from Spain's Pablo Sarabia secured a 1-0 victory in their World Cup qualifier away to Greece on Thursday, meaning La Roja need a point from their showdown with Sweden at the weekend to secure a place at next year's World Cup finals. - Europe: What every country needs...
SOCCER
ESPN

Late Montenegro goals put Netherland's World Cup spot on hold

Two late goals from Montenegro denied the Netherlands the chance to book a berth at next year's World Cup finals with a match to spare after a 2-2 draw on Saturday left the outcome of Group G in the balance. The Dutch were eight minutes away from moving into an...
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Late Serbia goal leaves Ronaldo's Portugal in WCup playoffs

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the field by himself, shaking his head and looking desolate. Some teammates came over to console him. A few opponents did as well. Portugal had just been stunned by Serbia at home in World Cup qualifying. The 36-year-old...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal sends Serbia to World Cup and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal into play-offs

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute header snatched Serbia automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 as they won in Portugal to consign the hosts to the play-offs. Fulham striker Mitrovic came off the bench to head home Dusan Tadic’s cross as Serbia hit back from behind to finish top of Group A and consign Cristiano Ronaldo and Co to the play-offs in March.
FIFA
BBC

MOTD Top 10 - Palace's late shock

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again. On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history. Liverpool’s late collapse at Crystal Palace late in the 2013-14 campaign will be remembered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Spain's top flight players stage on-field protest in row over women's league

Players in Spain's women's top division began staging 30-second protests at the start of every game this weekend to highlight the delay of the beginning of their professional football league. Players at Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Barcelona were among the clubs playing on Saturday as they declined to play...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

USA sweat as Jamaica’s late goal ruled out in World Cup qualifier draw

Damion Lowe leapt above Walker Zimmerman in the 84th minute and headed Leon Bailey’s corner past goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Jamaica fans erupted at the apparent go-ahead goal. But Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderon whistled Lowe for a slight push into Zimmerman’s shoulder, a call frequently not made against a Concacaf home team.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink Juventus 4-0 and march an imperious Chelsea into the Champions League’s last 16. The defending champions battered the outclassed Italians, Chelsea booking their place in the knockout stages but also overhauling their Serie A rivals at the top of Group H.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

