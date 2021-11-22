ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Atlanta Airport: Flights halted at Hartsfield-Jackson International after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDPuY_0d2sGsP100

Departing flights out of Atlanta ’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been halted following the “accidental discharge” of a weapon , according to a statement by airport officials.

“There is not an active shooter,” a tweet from the official airport account said. “There was an accidental discharge at the airport.”

“There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel.”

A follow-up tweet reads: “At approximately 1.30pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport.”

Atlanta police are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

“There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint,” Atlanta Police Sergeant Jarius Daugherty said. “Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

An earlier tweet from the account ATLUncensored includes a video showing a chaotic scene with people on the ground, upended security barriers, and staff trying to direct passengers.

A voice can be heard shouting for people to “get down” and some passengers can be seen scrambling across the floor.

In the panic, a flight for New York awaiting departure closed its doors in case of an active shooter, according to a tweet from a passenger.

Writer Dianne Callahan also posted a picture of passengers standing on the tarmac. She later tweeted that the flight was being deplaned for everyone to be re-screened by security.

Ms Callahan praised Delta Air Lines for how they handled the situation.

There are no further details about the type of weapon nor the circumstances under which it was discharged.

At approximately 3.30pm officials gave the all-clear for normal operations to resume.

As the busy holiday travel season kicks off with Thanksgiving this Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration reports that 2.2 million people were screened at checkpoints on Friday — the largest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

In 2014, Georgia lawmakers passed an NRA-supported “guns everywhere” law allowing loaded guns inside airports.

Comments / 1248

Chris Comer
8d ago

there is no such thing as an accidental discharge... Negligent discharge would be the appropriate term.

Reply(60)
468
Debbie Wallace
8d ago

It is not an accident that a gun was there...no accident it was loaded...no accident the safety was off...no accident someone's finger was on the trigger...no accident. Did this gun have to have the hammer physically pulled back?

Reply(187)
241
Amy Cox
8d ago

My kids just got finished flying to a funeral and all 3 of them adhered to airport gun security rules which they called ahead of time to find out. Locked cases and stored in aircraft below deck. No issues at all. All 3 are licensed to carry which requires a class. Responsibility.

Reply(5)
34
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled. The man, later...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Passenger grabs gun from luggage, accidentally fires it at Atlanta airport, officials say

A convicted felon accidentally fired a gun at a security checkpoint at an Atlanta airport on Saturday, Nov. 20, officials said. Around 1:30 p.m. an X-ray scan detected a “prohibited item” in a bag at the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration. An officer was searching the luggage when the passenger “lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Atlanta Airport#Loaded Guns#Atlanta Police#Apd#Atluncensored#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

McDonald’s staff hid in fridge to avoid customer who started a fight after restaurant ran out of menu item

Staff at a McDonald’s in Henry County, Georgia, were allegedly forced to defend themselves with a crowbar and hid from a customer in a fridge after a fight broke out. It began on Tuesday evening when a customer became upset at the Bill Gardner Parkway restaurant, after it had run out of something on their order.A staff member, aged 16, told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta that the customer began to hurl coffee at the drive-thru window, before banging on it, and grabbing a chair. A cell phone video shows staff retaliating by throwing a coffee back towards the customer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Macon Telegraph

Teen dies days after fellow student ambushes him at school bus stop, Georgia cops say

A 16-year-old student ambushed in a shooting as he waited at a school bus stop has died from his injuries, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia confirmed to McClatchy News. Timothy Barnes Jr. was a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, about 32 miles northwest of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing police. Barnes was shot in the head just before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 as he waited for his bus to arrive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

355K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy