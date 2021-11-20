High Quality 8x Upscaling with AI!

Social media truly propelled humanity into a futuristic reality that none of us were ready for but we took to it like ducks to water. It fueled and satisfied the needs of our very nature: needing to be heard, seen and validated by giving us a platform to express ourselves and in return, receive the interaction that we so crave for. Social media has given life to a whole new industry of social media influencers and marketing tactics. People have taken to optimizing their Instagram bios and TikTok accounts in order to get as much information out there as possible in as little words as they can.

