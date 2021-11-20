ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

High Quality 8x Upscaling with AI!

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SwinIR is a new AI application explained weekly to your emails! Use it to enhance the resolution of an image by a factor of 4 meaning that we have 4 times more height and width pixels for more details. The best thing is that this is done within a few seconds,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Unsupervised AI arrives for quality inspection

Quality in manufacturing is mission critical. AI-powered quality inspection is nothing new, but a joint venture from two big players in manufacturing could markedly improve outcomes and reduce barriers to entry. The new venture is called Lean AI. The technological secret sauce is what's known as unsupervised AI, which is...
SOFTWARE
New Scientist

AI can quickly identify structure of drugs designed for ‘legal highs’

An AI tool can quickly suggest possible candidates for the chemical structures of psychoactive “designer drugs” from a simple analysis. The tool could fast-track the development of lab tests that screen the use of drugs with similar effects to substances such as cocaine and heroin, but aren’t detectable with current tests.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Learn how to code by creating high-quality games for only $35

Want to add some real excitement to 2022? Then start learning how to become a game developer with The 2022 Ultimate Learn Unreal Game Development Bundle now for only $34.99. The Unreal Engine is an amazing platform that allows you to make high-quality games. And the courses in this bundle will teach you all about Unreal, game development, and C++, so you will be acquiring some very marketable skills.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Have You Ever#Image Restoration#High Definition#Ai#You Can Play#Swinir#Ieee
HackerNoon

The Dark Matter of AI: Common Sense Is Not So Common

Artificial Intelligence has undoubtedly emerged as one of the technological successes in the past decade. With the amount of research and investment going into this domain, it is nowhere near an end. But there are still areas where AI lacks and causes problems — frustration, to the end-users, and these areas posses a great challenge for the researchers in trying to improve AI. Researchers have been trying, investing an admirable amount of time and resources to solve the problem of lack of common sense in artificial intelligence technologies.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Pros and Cons of Uploading your Mind Online

Rohan Dominic, Limarc Ambalina, Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Favour Amadi and Justin Roberti posted a thread on slogging's official #technology channel. Mind Uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. Some people believe that it will be closer to reality in the near future. Limarc: "With Musk’s. Neuralink, sci-fi seems to be getting closer to. reality day by day day. I think technology like this could be used for space exploration or for any similar dangerous work."
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Synthesizing Images of Marine Plastic Using Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Networks

This is theoretical and we are working on publishing our paper. We will be applying the DCGAN architecture on the DeepTrash dataset. This is a collection of plastic images in the epipelagic layer and abyssopelagic layer of the ocean curated for marine plastic detection using computer vision. The DCGAN is a direct extension of the GAN architecture mentioned above except it uses Deep Convolutional Layers in the discriminator and generator respectively. It was first described by Radford et. al in the paper Unsupervised Representation Learning With Deep Convolutionsal Generative Adversarial Networks.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

Amazon QuickSight Q Review Vs. NLSQL: A Comparison

NLSQL provides plenty of database integrations and user interfaces, likewise MS Teams, Slack, self-service NLP to SQL API, custom web or mobile app chat support, etc. On the other hand, Amazon QuickSight Q is well focused on Redshift. Both tools provide a variety of features, strengths, and also have their own merits and demerits. For full understanding and answer to understand natural language and give an answer, both software needs to understand database structure.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story

Phala Network’s distributed Web3 computing cloud is both versatile and confidential, and offers a universal blockchain-based computation protocol that delivers on this Web3 concept of a decentralized, distributed and scalable private compute platform. Phala enables individuals to use the Internet without giving up their privacy and personal data to the small handful of companies that currently make up the network and its applications, both consumer and enterprise. The true vision of Web3 is a decentralized network where no one entity controls it and the decentralized applications are built on the network are open and trusted.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

DevPool, #Noonies2021 Nominee: “I would invest in the next generation of new developers.”

Artem is the DevPool contributor of the 2021 Noonies award. He has been nominated in the following categories: backend, frontend, webdev and beginners categories. Artem believes JavaScript is the most exciting technology of the present because of how versatile it is. He uses VueJs, NodeJs, and MondoDB to create websites for his clients and practice coding on his free time to improve his skills. He started tutoring back in college when he used to help other students with their programming coursework.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Observability and Monitoring Have a Symbiotic Relationship, but They Are Different

As a result of the shift from monolithic to complex, cloud-native environments, DevOps and SRE teams need automation-enabled tools that continuously examine data for quick incident detection, identification and mitigation. Monitoring tools aggregate data, display a predefined collection of metrics and logs and detect known problems or occurrences like errors, traffic, latency and saturation. By marrying both, IT teams get complete visibility across their systems, understand if the system is working and gain a real-time understanding of incidents.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation

Metaverse is a virtual world, featuring avatars, digital objects, functioning economies, where technology is not just a tool, but something that is all-encompassing. It involves a variety of products and technologies, such as NFTs and crypto, 3D avatars and decentralized applications, virtual landscapes and realities, the ability to win rewards, participate in airdrops, conduct deals through smart contracts, operate businesses in a digital reality, and more. It will have at least as big of an impact on the world as the internet itself did, back when it went mainstream, which is already a huge promise. Even this seems huge, but only a hint of the total impact that we are heading towards the future is scratching the surface.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Is Virtual Reality the Future of Docial Media?

Social media truly propelled humanity into a futuristic reality that none of us were ready for but we took to it like ducks to water. It fueled and satisfied the needs of our very nature: needing to be heard, seen and validated by giving us a platform to express ourselves and in return, receive the interaction that we so crave for. Social media has given life to a whole new industry of social media influencers and marketing tactics. People have taken to optimizing their Instagram bios and TikTok accounts in order to get as much information out there as possible in as little words as they can.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

AI in Software Testing: Automation or Automagic?

Artificial intelligence has permeated virtually every industry and is revolutionizing the way businesses work. The software development world is no exception - AI has taken it over as well. Despite its nascent state, artificial intelligence is already used in software testing. It provides a combo of cognitive automation, reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytics. We’ll focus on the first one in this article, which is AI-fueled testing practice since it’s gaining more momentum among all.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Choose the Optimal Test Reporting Tool for Your Product

Test reporting is a critical element of the product release process because it allows stakeholders to make informed judgments about whether a product, feature or defect resolution is ready for release. A test reporting tool is an important part of the testing process that outlines the key activities carried out during the testing lifecycle for any release and the overall results of testing. This article will walk you through the benefits of test reporting, and the top 7 test reporting tools that are currently available on the market. The list includes Katalon TestOps, ReportPortal and Allure TestOps.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Can We Make Data Tidy?

Imagine: You are about to sit down with a newly-fetched data set, excited about the insights it will bring you and then you find out it is no use. If you’ve been there, then you know for sure what an untidy dataset is. A statistician from New Zealand once said: Tidy datasets are all alike, but every messy dataset is messy in its own way. Indeed, as data may come in various forms and shapes, sometimes we are inundated with it. As a result, our data science team becomes shortsighted and oops.. disillusioned by mountains of unworkable data. The only way data specialists can facilitate analysis is by keeping data clean and organized.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Before You Start Learning to Code, Read This.

Software development is hard. You will struggle with concepts that aren't immediately clear to you. And you will need to do a lot of learning on your own. The hard part is forcing yourself to take a step back and stop yourself from diving head first in trying to find solutions. It can get really hard when you are alone. If you don't take a structured approach with consistency and don't utilize your peers and community, it can get hard to process, to learn, and to grow. It's a doers world, people who do it are the ones successful.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Tailwind CSS Explained, and How to Install Version 3.0

Tailwind CSS is a CSS framework to add styles to a web page **without leaving the HTML** In the same document where you mock up the page, you apply the classes you need. Tailwind. CSS is like Lego pieces where you use the ones you need to. Each one has a specific function and can be used directly in the HTML. The advantages over using standard CSS are that Tailwind. You don’t have to look up the definition of the `title` class, you have at your disposal all the utility classes (as if they were pieces).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

746
Followers
10K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy