WWE

WWE Files Trademark Application For NXT Superstar Edris Enofe

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

On November 16th, WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for WWE NXT Superstar Edris Enofe. Mark For: EDRIS ENOFÉ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

