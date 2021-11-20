What Happened After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown? (Video)

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's oldest daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque, has already begun her training to be a professional wrestler, as confirmed by her mother in a new interview with TalkSport. Stephanie explained, "We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job.' So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do."

