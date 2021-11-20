ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What If: Breath of the Wild’s Story Was Told Like Ocarina of Time’s Story?

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this year’s Zelda Dungeon Marathon (2021), I was fortunate enough to play two of the best Zelda games: Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. In the aftermath of playing these two games, I realized that the stories of the both games have a great deal in common. For...

Variety

‘The Wheel of Time’ Suffers From Too Much Story, Told Too Hurriedly: TV Review

Amazon Prime Video’s new television series “The Wheel of Time,” based on the series of novels by Robert Jordan, draws upon a rich, deep history. Or so this viewer, unfamiliar with Jordan’s work, was left to presume when the show began with Rosamund Pike explaining the backstory and the stakes in rushed voice-over. There’s nothing wrong with voice-over in principle: It can be used well or poorly. But there is a sense, from this show’s first moments, that it’s bursting out with story, so much so that it can’t tell it all subtly, or using the tools of dialogue and characterization....
TV SERIES
Terry Garrett, the blind gamer who beat Ocarina of Time, is now 75% through Majora’s Mask

It’s been far too long since we last checked in with Terry Garrett. If you recognize that name, you will likely recall him as the blind man who stunned us all by demonstrating how he can play Ocarina of Time using audio alone way back in 2011. Never one to rest on his laurels, the popular video became a full-on Let’s Play series in which he continued his journey through the game over the years, even overcoming the latter parts of the game that he lacked experience with using the invaluable feedback, videos, and resources provided by his faithful community. He finally conquered the game in 2016, and that’s the last time we reported on Terry’s efforts — but that’s not to say he hasn’t been busy since then.
VIDEO GAMES
Fan Fiction Friday: The Chosen One Chronicles – Chapter 1

The night was dark. Stormy. Cold. Raindrops hammering and the “tink” of droplet against metal creating a constant white noise that accompanied the rolling wheels and stomping of horses’ hooves against the rock. Now and then, the sounds were interrupted by the loud rumbling of thunder. Guiding the carriage was...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Debate: If Our World’s Gems Were Priced as Rupees, Which Real Piece of Jewelry Would Be Worth the Most in Hyrule?

Hyrule has a curious form of currency. Most fantasy societies use coinage as their medium of exchange. Instead, the Zelda universe buys and sells exclusively in gemstones known as Rupees. Such a thing would be unheard of in our world, as precious stones are a rarity in most locales. As a thought experiment, what if we were to take real pieces of jewelry, and price them against the Rupee? The value of the stones would be based on their color, just like it is in the Zelda games. With this in mind, what real jewellery piece do you think would be worth the most in Hyrule?
VIDEO GAMES
Zelda Dungeon’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide!

Believe it or not: the 2021 Holiday Season is nearly upon us. It really has felt like the past year flew by in an instant, which is why the imminent arrival of winter festiveness feels especially sudden. In all honesty, I — the Zelda Dungeon guy who wears the Santa hat all year round — wasn’t ready to embrace the yuletide cheer quite yet. But, luckily for me, the wonderful team here at Zelda Dungeon called upon the spirits of gift giving, good tidings, and cheer in order to help me, and all of you, get into holiday mood!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Shares Details About Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda’s “Cheat Codes”

Six days ago, Nintendo released to a commemorative memorabilia item known as Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda to mark the series’ thirty-fifth year. The small console contains the original Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening, and a Zelda version of the Game & Watch title Vermin. To round off the package, the system includes a clock mode which displays the time alongside scenes from the first Zelda game.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Halo Infinite feels like Master Chief’s Breath of the Wild

I’m playing Halo Infinite. Or, at least, I’m trying to. My Xbox is broken and keeps crashing, but while I wait for the replacement to arrive, I’m playing as much Infinite as I can manage. And what I’ve found so far is that this game feels like a strong foundation for a new kind of Halo that still remains true to what the series always was. And while it is obviously now an open-world adventure, it’s one that feels closer to the latest Zelda than to Far Cry — and that’s a good thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Debate: Which Zelda Character Would You Get Coffee With?

I’m sure I’m not the only one who enjoys a cup of coffee in the morning (or any time of day really), or sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee with friends. It’s the time of year where everyone is feeling warm and cozy and I thought it would be a great time to ponder which Zelda character would you grab a cup of coffee with?
VIDEO GAMES
Breath of the Wild at Best Price Ever for GameStop’s Black Friday Sale!

Recently nominated as the greatest video game of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now on sale at a massive discount. As part of their Black Friday deals, GameStop is selling the game for $26.99 USD, the lowest price ever for the mega-hit title. For those who still haven’t tried this open-world adventure, now is the perfect time to experience the game that rejuvenated and reinvented the Zelda franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Tier Force Heroes Ranks the Towns in Breath of the Wild!

Get those lists ready and rev up those side quests! In this newest episode of Tier Force Heroes, the power ranking squad of Gooey Fame, Corey Richmond, and Skull Kid Nico breaks down the many towns present in Breath of the Wild and pits them against one another. With such a vast and diverse group of settlements, this is sure to be an interesting discussion!
VIDEO GAMES
Caption Contest 318: Conversation Egg

The work week begins again, but don’t worry. The Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest is here to give your Monday a heaping helping of hilarity. We’re still highlighting screenshots from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity‘s latest wave of DLC, Guardian of Remembrance, with our contest this week putting special focus on the Baby Guardian itself, Terrako. What could Zelda and Link be looking at? You decide!
VIDEO GAMES
Japan-Exclusive Skyward Sword HD Soundtrack Box Set Releases Tomorrow

Skyward Sword is often praised for its iconic, evocative music. The first soundtrack in the Zelda series to largely feature live orchestra, it imparted a sense of wonder and engagement that resembled a filmic score more than a traditional video game OST. Tracks such as “Ballad of the Goddess” and “Fi’s Theme” have become memorable favorites in the Zelda music lexicon. Earlier this year, Nintendo announced the release of a Japan-exclusive box set for the Skyward Sword original soundtrack to commemorate the release of Skyward Sword HD. That box set is set to release November 23rd, which is tomorrow (or today, if you live in the near-future hemisphere).
VIDEO GAMES
Definitively Ranking the Different Versions of Impa in The Champions’ Cast Episode 188

Which version of Impa reigns supreme within the Zelda series? Join Andy and Al this week as they discuss their takes and rank the many iterations of this beloved character, from her humble beginnings in The Legend of Zelda, to her latest, action-packed role in Age of Calamity. Find out if you agree with their list in the end, or if you prefer a different choice at the top! And of course, feel free to join them in their discussion– or drag them for how wrong they are– over on the Zelda Dungeon Discord channel!
COMICS
Daily Debate: What Do You Want the Future of DLC to Look Like for the Zelda Series?

DLC, short for Downloadable Content, continues to be a huge discussion point in the video game industry. More than ever before, game studios have the ability to use DLC to add content to their games and expand the player’s experience with the game. Though there are examples of free DLC, players often have to pay in some way to gain access to DLC, which can also mean more revenue for studios. While Nintendo was fairly behind to the rest of the video game industry’s use of DLC, they have been experimenting with paid Downloadable Content in many of their major franchises. Games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, all feature post launch content that players have to pay to unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
Age of Calamity Development Team Discusses DLC Promotional Art in New Interview

With both waves of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finally released, all of the game’s planned content is now available. In the January issue of Nintendo Dream (released November 20th), the Japanese publication interviewed four members of the development team to discuss the game’s Expansion Pass, the new content and story beats, and much more. One particularly interesting topic discussed during the interview was the Expansion Pass’ pre-release material, specifically the illustrations created to represent the two respective waves of DLC, Pulse of the Ancients and Guardian of Remembrance, prior to their release.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Debate: What is Your Favorite Version of Zelda’s “Dead Man’s Volley”?

Several notable Zelda bosses were so powerful that they could only be destroyed by their own weapons. Heavy hitters such as Agahnim, Ganondorf, Yuga, Vaati, and Phantom Ganon have all used this technique in an attempt to finish off Link. To those who haven’t experienced it, Dead Man’s Volley is a recurring combat trial in the Zelda series. A boss or miniboss will unleash an orb of energy at Link, and the player must quickly strike the orb with a sword or other reflective item (i.e. a bottle). This will send the energy ball back at its creator, who in turn will hit it with a blade sending the orb back at Link. The two will hit the ball back and forth until someone makes a mistake in timing. The loser gets damaged and is open to attack. Dead Man’s Volley has occured in the Zelda series since A Link to the Past, but it was first named at the start of the Cubis Sister’s boss fight in Phantom Hourglass. With this in mind, what is your favorite Zelda moment to involve the Dead Man’s Volley?
VIDEO GAMES

