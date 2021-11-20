ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Vuitton Just Released Its First Vegan Sneaker Line

By Kayla Pasko
vegoutmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe luxury fashion brand is now selling eco-conscious sneakers made from corn!. Louis Vuitton just released its first vegan sneaker line. The luxury fashion brand’s new Charlie sneaker features a unisex design that’s made from 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials, such as 94% recycled rubber in the soles, Econyl in the...

vegoutmag.com

