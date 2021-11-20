Could Fusion Energy Provide a Safer Alternative to Nuclear Power?

Turkey’s founders drew lessons from the role of foreign debt in the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. That is, prior to the proclamation of the republic in 1923, they focused on economic development. The country’s energy mix of coal, hydroelectricity, and natural gas came to be dominated by natural gas imports from Russia starting in the 2000s. Turkey had tried and failed to add nuclear to its energy basket in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s for political and economic reasons. During that time, Turkey either consulted with or engaged in nuclear cooperation talks with Argentina, Canada, Germany, France, South Korea, Sweden, and the United States. Later, in 2007, Turkey solicited bids. Only Russia responded, but its bid failed as the proposed unit price was too high. Eventually, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement in 2010 in which the former would provide the latter with nuclear technology and fuel, which in some quarters deepened Turkey’s concern about being dependent on Russia for energy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO