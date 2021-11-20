ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Could Fusion Energy Provide a Safer Alternative to Nuclear Power?

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

I do not think there is a question of whether we want fusion power. The problem is there is no viable form of...

slashdot.org

slashdot.org

China's new space reactor 'will be 100 times more powerful than Nasa's'

China is developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions, according to researchers involved in the project. The reactor can generate one megawatt of electric power, 100 times more powerful than a similar device Nasa plans to put on the surface of the moon by 2030. The project was launched with funding from the central government in 2019. Although technical details and the launch date were not revealed, the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed recently and some critical components have been built, two scientists who took part in the project confirmed.
TIME

Nuclear Fusion Finally Finds Its Place in the Sun

One of my favorite bar signs is the one that promises “Free beer tomorrow.” That’s how I’ve always thought of nuclear fusion —a (theoretically) cheap, pollution-free and inexhaustible energy source, the promise of which has pretty much been a decade away ever since the technology was first tested 70 years ago .
OilPrice.com

The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy

Two of the richest men in the world are teaming up to save the world from global warming. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, the fourth and tenth richest people in the world, respectively -- with estimated net worths of $140 billion and $103 billion -- are working together on a cutting-edge clean energy project that they believe has the potential to make a serious dent in global greenhouse gas emissions if scaled up successfully. It’s not solar, it’s not wind, it’s not green hydrogen -- it’s nuclear.
thebulletin.org

A uniquely Turkish nuclear energy tale

Turkey’s founders drew lessons from the role of foreign debt in the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. That is, prior to the proclamation of the republic in 1923, they focused on economic development. The country’s energy mix of coal, hydroelectricity, and natural gas came to be dominated by natural gas imports from Russia starting in the 2000s. Turkey had tried and failed to add nuclear to its energy basket in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s for political and economic reasons. During that time, Turkey either consulted with or engaged in nuclear cooperation talks with Argentina, Canada, Germany, France, South Korea, Sweden, and the United States. Later, in 2007, Turkey solicited bids. Only Russia responded, but its bid failed as the proposed unit price was too high. Eventually, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement in 2010 in which the former would provide the latter with nuclear technology and fuel, which in some quarters deepened Turkey’s concern about being dependent on Russia for energy.
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
CleanTechnica

Husk Power Systems Provides Clean Energy For Rural People In Developing Countries

As a rural American, it’s easy for me to forget how good I personally have it. I’ve got 24/7 access to electricity, internet, and wireless service unless I go deep in the desert or far out in the woods. Even then, we’ve got amateur radio, satellite phones, and portable solar generators to give us the comforts of civilization no matter how far out we go. But, all of this requires money, and rural people in developing countries just don’t have the money for all this.
ComicBook

NASA Hoping to Build Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

By the end of the decade, NASA hopes to have a nuclear reactor on the moon. Friday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced plans to begin accepting bids for the project over the next year. NASA, along with the United States Department of Energy, will work with American companies on crafting a fission surface power system that NASA officials and crafts can use as the outfit continues to explore space—including the eventuality of taking humans to Mars.
Augusta Free Press

Investment in green technology and alternative energies

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. There are numerous techniques for maintaining an ecosystem’s natural order. The first step is to be conscious of whatever you’re doing on your land and how it can impact other habitats. This encompasses using plantings, not chemical fertilizers in lawns or courtyards, and keeping a healthy predator population to help regulate pests.
slashdot.org

'Gas Station in Space' - A New Proposal to Convert Space Junk Into a Rocket Fuel

Slashdot reader votsalo shared their report (which also looks at some of the other companies working on the problem of space debris). South Australian company Neumann Space has developed an "in-space electric propulsion system" that can be used in low Earth orbit to extend the missions of spacecraft, move satellites, or de-orbit them. Now Neumann is working on a plan with three other companies to turn space junk into fuel for that propulsion system... Another U.S. company, Cislunar, is developing a space foundry to melt debris into metal rods. And Neumann Space's propulsion system can use those metal rods as fuel — their system ionises the metal which then creates thrust to move objects around orbit.
KIFI Local News 8

Battelle Energy Alliance, NASA seek industry partners to design nuclear power system for lunar applications

Battelle Energy Alliance, contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory, and NASA are seeking proposals from nuclear and space industry leaders to develop innovative technologies for a fission surface power (FSP) system for lunar power applications. The post Battelle Energy Alliance, NASA seek industry partners to design nuclear power system for lunar applications appeared first on Local News 8.
Richmond.com

Tyler Cowen column: Nuclear fusion is close enough to start dreaming

The nuclear fusion startup Helion, which announced this month that it has raised $500 million, says it has developed new technologies that may make nuclear fusion viable — practically, economically and environmentally. It is too early to tell if its claims will pan out, but there have been so many breakthroughs lately that they cannot be dismissed.
county17.com

TerraPower selects Kemmerer for advanced nuclear power plant

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with an in-service target of 2028. TerraPower has selected the Naughton power plant near Kemmerer for its proposed 345-megawatt Natrium nuclear power demonstration plant, the first of many that the company and its partners plan to build in Wyoming and across the world.
BBC

The small nuclear power plants billed as an energy fix

"We'll likely have more accidents than existing reactors because it's a new technology, but these will be accidents and not disasters," says Troels Schonfeldt, co-founder of Denmark's Seaborg Technologies. His nuclear power company is one of several developing a new generation of smaller nuclear power plants. Like others in the...
krcu.org

Nuclear power and America's clean energy future

President Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law this week. And tucked into the act: the Biden administration’s belief in the importance of nuclear power. “We are very bullish on these advanced nuclear reactors,” energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said at the recent UN Climate Conference. “We have in fact invested a lot of money in the research and development of those.”
OilPrice.com

Tiny Reactors Could Make Nuclear Power 50% Cheaper

In addition to the Rolls-Royce small modular reactor (SMR) SMR timed to coincide with the COP26 environmental conference, another type of SMR has been in the news. The natrium reactor, financed by Bill Gates’ Terrapower, announced the achievement of certain development milestones. Wyoming’s governor announced that Terrapower would build its demonstration reactor at a former coal plant site, the specific site to be announced later this year. Mr. Gates referred to a $4 billion price tag for this 345 MW facility although other sources quoted an estimated ultimate commercial cost as low as $1 billion.
world-nuclear-news.org

Viewpoint: COP26 pivotal point in perception of nuclear energy

While pledges made during the COP26 climate change conference show that governments are committed to limiting the rise in global temperature, the nuclear industry is ready to play its part in achieving those objectives, says World Nuclear Association Director General Sama Bilbao y León. "Now that the dust has settled...
