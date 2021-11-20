ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

On Nutrition: Sodium in unexpected places

By Barbara Intermill
Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patient with diabetes and heart disease told me he hardly uses salt. “I do buy more convenience foods since my wife died, though,” he continued. That’s an issue, according to new guidance to food manufacturers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Citing that more than 70% of...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Top 10 Foods For Gut Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sodium#Salt#Aha
EatThis

Over 50? Eat These Foods For Stronger Bones, Say Dietitians

As you age, it's important to consider all of the significant changes that are happening in your body—and tweak your diet accordingly. One of those changes has to do with your bones: people start to naturally lose bone mass and density faster than new tissue can form as they get older, meaning bones may become more brittle and prone to breaking.
FITNESS
EatThis

Drinking Habits Science Says Help With High Cholesterol

Having high cholesterol can make your body feel like a ticking time bomb. High cholesterol is a risk factor for both heart disease and stroke—and a shocking number of U.S. adults have cholesterol levels that may be negatively affecting their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
NUTRITION
Sentinel

The main symptoms of a lack of vitamin W12

One vitamin M 12 was the micronutrient essential for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, it would be necessary to incorporate this diet in a normal way in our nutritional structure through certain foods . Also known as cobalamin, it has been A vitamin that Sony Ericsson stores mostly...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
kiowacountypress.net

Dear Dietitian – How to achieve a low sodium diet

I have just been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and have been told to follow a low salt diet. I have been trying, but it seems almost impossible! Can you help?. It's normal to get frustrated while adjusting to a lifestyle change. We are accustomed to adding salt (sodium chloride) to almost everything we eat, so a low sodium diet is a big adjustment for anyone.
DIETS
kadn.com

Low Sodium Seasoning Techniques

Flavor and taste perception is super important especially when it come s to eating healthy. Just because something is healthier or lower in sodium doesn’t mean that it should be bland. Our taste buds do get used to what we give it. For some of us, when we have a...
HEALTH
thurstontalk.com

Laura Woodworth Helps Clients Reduce Inflammation Through Dietary Changes at Heart of Wellness

By now, most people are aware of the role of inflammation in creating disease. It has been linked to everything from cardiovascular problems and obesity to rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and even cancer. But although sugar is a known culprit in developing inflammation, fewer are aware of the many seemingly innocuous foods that contain excess sugar and how that impacts the body. Heart of Wellness dietitian nutritionist Laura Woodworth works with clients to identify dietary causes of inflammation linked to various conditions and help them make adjustments to improve their health.
FITNESS
Sidney Daily News

Maintaining a low sodium diet

I have just been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and have been told to follow a low salt diet. I have been trying, but it seems almost impossible! Can you help?. It’s normal to get frustrated while adjusting to a lifestyle change. We are accustomed to adding salt (sodium chloride) to almost everything we eat, so a low sodium diet is a big adjustment for anyone.
DIETS
Duluth News Tribune

Nutrition: A healthier, happier holiday season

With gifts, gatherings, food and family all wrapped up in an emotional wrapping paper tied with a bow of expectations, the holidays are full of reasons people fall into unhealthy eating patterns. Many come out the other side of the season feeling guilty, tired and ready for a New Year’s overhaul. This year, consider doing something different.
LIFESTYLE
merrimacknewspaper.com

The Beacon Nutrition Tip #5

If you take a look at foods that are in your pantry, you are almost sure to find harmful additives within the ingredient list. Additives are used to enhance flavor, color, and the overall look of foods. However, some additives are much more unhealthy than others, and here are some you should try to steer clear of: artificial food coloring is used to enhance the colors of certain foods and drinks, however, in high amounts, food dye has been known to cause allergic reactions in many people and have had negative health effects in general. The most common forms of dye are Blue 1 and Red 40. High fructose corn syrup is another additive used in many different foods across the board. High fructose corn syrup is made up of the simple sugar fructose, which can be detrimental to one’s health when consumed in high amounts. It can cause an overall increase in blood sugar levels, which leads to an increase in body fat. High fructose corn syrup is normally found in sodas and sugary cereals, so try to steer away from it whenever possible. Overall, these types of additives are almost always found in all processed foods. Therefore, when going to eat a snack or a meal, use your best judgment based on the ingredient list, and try your best to stay away from these certain additives.
NUTRITION
Marietta Daily Journal

On Nutrition: Thankful for simple things

“What everyday blessings have you experienced that are often easy to forget?” That question from my morning reading made me think. I’ve become grateful for warm weather and gorgeous sunsets while horse camping in Arizona these past few weeks. And as we travel home to a colder climate, I’ve come to realize what life would be without some of the things I take for granted.
HEALTH
Niagara Gazette

Talkin' turkey with a nutrition expert

BUFFALO — Danielle Meyer is a nutrition expert who studies everything from fad diets to food science. Given this expertise, you might expect Meyer to cringe at the very thought of a holiday like Thanksgiving, known more for the gorging than the gourds. You’d be wrong. “It’s actually one of...
BUFFALO, NY
asapland.com

Benefits of Vitamin D

1) helps in calcium absorption. 2) helps in the production of insulin, which is needed to transport glucose into our cells. 3) necessary for proper formation of bones and teeth. It also ensures that the balance between resorption and deposition remains steady so that our bones stay strong. 4) aids...
HEALTH
EatThis

Vitamins That Can Prevent Aging, Say Studies

Many of us spend serious money on anti-aging products and regimens. But your pursuit of youth doesn't have to be that complicated or expensive. In fact, it can start in your kitchen. Research suggests that certain vitamins provide powerful anti-aging support to the body, and you can stock up on most of them via the right healthy foods. These are five vitamins studies say can help prevent aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy