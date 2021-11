The FIA has dismissed Mercedes' request for a right to review last weekend's contentious incident in Sao Paulo between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver's controversial move against his championship rival on lap 48, when he ran wide and forced Hamilton off the track at Interlagos' Turn 9 was noted by the stewards at the time but not given any further scrutiny, much to Mercedes' ire.

