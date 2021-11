Lewis Hamilton has been disqualified from qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for a DRS infringement on Friday. After setting the fastest time in qualifying — that set the grid for the Sprint this afternoon — Hamilton’s rear wing was found to fail a scrutineering test that showed the gap in the rear wing with DRS open exceeded 85mm. After an initial hearing on Friday night, the investigation continued on Saturday with a further look at Max Verstappen touching the wing in parc ferme.

