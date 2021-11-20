Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is feeling 'way better' after absence with illness

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 11 against the Chicago Bears as one of the most injury-riddled teams in the NFL. The injury report on Friday showed 17 players listed with three of them out and 10 questionable for Sunday. Four of the players were a “not listed” as their game status, which points to them playing this week.

One of those players classified as “not listed” on the injury report for Sunday is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, leaving his status for Sunday in the air. However, he reported to practice on Friday and participated fully. He told reporters that he was “way better than he was a couple of days ago.

This is not the first time this season Jackson has been held out of practice for being sick. The fourth-year quarterback has missed multiple practices in his career for being “under-the-weather.” However, each of those times he would play in that upcoming week’s game.

Head coach John Harbaugh talked positively about Jackson’s return to practice.

Jackson is expected to start in Chicago on Sunday. The former league-MVP let fans know how he felt about them showing concern for their quarterback.

Jackson will look to improve his NFC record to 13-0 as a starter on Sunday in Chicago. The only NFC teams that Jackson hasn’t beaten are the Bears, Packers, Panthers and Saints.