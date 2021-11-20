ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Lecture Schock Theorapy: Project E-Lysium (in LA)

Cover picture for the articleA high-voltage thunderstrike of info-tainmative slideshow synapse shifters where every seat is an...

A NIGHT OF IMPROV with LEROY featuring PONY (in LA)

Leroy is back with another show, and we’ve got our old friends PONY joining us! We’ll each do an improv set and we’ll all share a few laughs along the way – what could be better than that?. FEATURING. LEROY: Aman Adumer, Mary Anthony, Kimia Behpoornia, Josh Brekhus, Dayna LoBosco,...
The Juice is Luz! w/ Tia Luz (in LA)

The Juice is Luz! With Tia Luz is a talk show hosted by Tia Luz, a 58yo Colombian spinster (played by Kat Toledo) and her sidekick Tio Robert (Khristian Berrio). Join her as she interviews her favorite celebrities, discovers new methods to ascend the mortal coil on a budget, and screens her totally-not-a-foot-fetish foot videos. Part self-help, part big tittied Pee-Wee Herman, this show will resurrect you from the dead and make you feel mostly alive again!
#Pick of the Day: Amuse Bouche (in LA) 12/2

The notion of taste is so crucial when it comes to comedy. Of all the art forms out there, it might be the most subjective and an exacting palate is the best way to hone in what might very well be the funniest thing to you. Obviously, the same goes with food.
#Comedy#Electric Chair#Project E Lysium
STAND UP AND DANCE (in LA)

Line-up: Nick Karidoyanes | @karidoyanescomedy. Address is 743 Santee St #743A, Los Angeles, CA 90014. Street parking available. Parking available at Joe’s Auto Park.
ASPHALT COMEDY Benefiting AIDS/LifeCycle (in LA)

ASPHALT COMEDY gives you a street fair feel in the heart of the Melrose Arts District. Featuring world famous comics, rising stars and local heroes. This is an outdoor IRL immersive experience with local Food Vendors. Featuring:. Doors 7:15PM PT. AIDS/LifeCycle is a 7 day cycling event through some of...
Pick of the Day: Great Moments in Comedy Made Worse (in LA) 12/5

There used to be a time when there were anywhere from 3 to 5 shows a night at any of the UCB theaters. Within that slate, some of the coolest, most experimental stuff (i.e. much of the stuff we sought out before lockdown) happened at or after 11PM. One of...
The Fantastic Mr. Fox (near LA)

Next up in our Magnificent Andersons series is Wes Anderson’s FANTASTIC MR. FOX, based on the classic children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Current California state regulations suggest a maximum capacity of 50%, a guideline that The Frida Cinema is exceeding by limiting our auditoriums to an even lower 40%. Guests are asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing between patrons, except members of the same household or those that attend together.
Help LA Indie Improv’s Clubhouse Reopen with This Kickstarter

So many venues and things in comedy fell victim to the pandemic in one way or another. We won’t bring the mood down by listing those yet again, but, odds are, you have mourned the things that have closed and gotten anxious over the things in comedy whose fate is yet to be determined.
indie improv

For years, the LA Indie Improv Festival has highlighted the diamonds in the rough that comprise indie improv within LA’s massive comedy scene. This upcoming weekend (Saturday, Aug. 18th & Sunday Aug. 19th), the 7th (and final) LA Indie Improv Festival will commence at The Clubhouse in Los Feliz and Lyr featuring the likes of such improv luminaries as Heather Anne Campbell, Monika Smith, Rococo, Sassy Bluff, Drew DiFonzo Marks, Private Street, South Asian AF Superteam, and oh so much more.
Carly Kane

Whether it be “experimental comedy”, “dare comedy”, or whatever else you want to call it, we love people swinging for the fences in comedy. So, Tyler Jackson, who has a penchant for such a thing as evidenced by being the co-ring leader behind Late Late Breakfast, is tossing up another high concept show to fly, this time having comedians on the show pick the comedian following them and the subsequent comedian having to blur their set into their own (i.e. like a parts of an infamous ‘human centipede’). Taking on this challenge will be a very capable and fun bunch of Molly Kearney, Carly Kane, Kristin Wallace, Annie Paradis, and Camirin Farmer.
A Crazy Amazing Friendship (in NYC)

A Crazy Amazing Friendship brings you back to doing improv in a basement like it’s always supposed to be. This hilarious show will be entirely made up on the spot, but you will laugh so much like they spent a whole month writing about the jokes. William Banks, Chloe Troast, Jacob Dysart, and Jamie Watson are ACAF and that’s for years and years to come. Classic improv style thru the lens of intimate curiosity. *Must See Event*
Penthouse Comedy (in NYC)

Penthouse comedy show is in Brooklyn this Monday night for a comedy show and award winning cuisine at 8:00 PM. Seating starts at 730 PM Santo Parque in Williamsburg. Featuring: Fabrizio Copano, Bassam Shawl, Sara Shipley, Matt Bachus, Peet Guercio, Brittany Cardwell. Starts 8PM ET. Proof of vaccination required by...
Yassir Lester & Friends (in NYC)

An evening of stand-up comedy with Yassir Lester and special guests!. Please Note: ALL guests are required to either be fully vaccinated prior to the event.
Pick of the Day: The Toxic Show-A Britney Spears Themed Comedy Show (in NYC) 12/2

Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship this month and a great way to mark/honor/celebrate that is a comedy show with her as a theme. That’s what Maggie Lalley and Katilyn Murphy have chosen to do with their Britney themed Toxic Show that’s lined-up for Spears’ very own birthday on Thurs., Dec. 2nd. They’ve got plenty of great NYC comics that will join in on the comedic festivities of Britney’s freedom including Emily Wilson, Sam Morrison, Vannessa Jackson, and Amamah Sardar.
tyler jackson

