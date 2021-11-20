ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 11 at Minnesota Vikings

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers (8-2) will attempt to win a third straight game over the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 11 showdown with the Vikings will go down:

Zach Kruse (6-4): Packers 20, Vikings 17

The Vikings are 4-5 but shouldn’t be overlooked, even if Mike Zimmer’s group is hard to figure out. They’ve been in every game this season because of a great passing game. The Packers offense hasn’t scored 30 points and the defense hasn’t allowed more than 22 points since September, so a shootout here is probably unlikely. A low-scoring game packed with field goal attempts – much like the 2019 meeting in Minneapolis – is the safer bet. The guess here is that a strong game from A.J. Dillon and a late takeaway allow the Packers to escape U.S. Bank Stadium with a third-straight win at the venue.

Jack Wepfer (7-3): Packers 27, Vikings 20

I think it’ll be closer than the talent disparity indicates because, well, division games are just tougher. Still, I think the battered and bruised Packers control the game. AJ Dillon and the offensive line play well enough to keep the chains rolling, Rodgers improves from last week, and the game is managed well. The Vikings just aren’t consistent enough on offense to keep up.

Brandon Carwile (7-3): Packers 24, Vikings 17

The Vikings have led in every single game this season and have yet to lose by more than seven points. They are coming off their best win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Packers are just too talented to let this one slip away. Aaron Rodgers and the offense will get back on track this week and the defense will come away with a huge takeaway late in the game to secure the W.

Joe Kipp (7-3): Packers 24, Vikings 14

Even with limited practice time for Aaron Rodgers, I see a comfortable victory for the Packers. The defense has been lights out in recent weeks. Minnesota has a knack for losing close games. Green Bay wins by 10.

Brennen Rupp (4-2): Packers 20, Vikings 14

The Minnesota Vikings have lost a lot of close games this season. This is going to be another heartbreaking defeat for the Vikings.

Mike Zimmer’s unit always plays Aaron Rodgers and company tough, but I expect the reigning MVP to make enough big time throws on third downs to keep the chains moving. With no Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could be in store for a monster game against a run defense that’s giving up 4.7 yards per attempt.

Writer Prediction Score Record

Zach Kruse Win 20-17 6-4

Jack Wepfer Win 27-20 7-3

Brandon Carwile Win 24-17 7-3

Joe Kipp Win 24-14 7-3

Brennen Rupp Win 20-14 4-2

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
