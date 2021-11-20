ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Defense secretary lowers expectations ahead of Iran talks

Cover picture for the articleRIYADH, Saudi Arabia — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned that talks with Iran about complying with obligations agreed to under a 2015 deal to limit its nuclear program may not lead to a positive solution. “We will return to those talks...

