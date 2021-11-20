ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellie Goulding shows off her edgy sense of style in a semi-sheer multicoloured midi dress at the Gay Times Awards

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She was among many famous faces attending the Gay Times Awards in London on Friday night.

And Ellie Goulding showed off her edgy sense of style at the event in a semi-sheer midi dress.

The singer, 34, wowed in a the multicoloured patterned number which flatteringly skimmed her sensational physique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYv4G_0d2s42dH00
Star: Ellie Goulding showed off her edgy sense of style at the Gay Times Awards in a semi-sheer midi dress on Friday night 

The mother-of-one teamed the dress with gold stiletto heels and accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

She enhanced her natural beauty with a slick of pink lip gloss and a subtle smokey eye while keeping her blonde locks straight.

Ellie was in good company at the awards, with the likes of Jade Thirlwall, Chloe Burrows and Raye also attending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7XCE_0d2s42dH00
Stunning: The singer, 34, wowed in a the multicoloured patterned number which flatteringly skimmed her sensational physique
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoFmG_0d2s42dH00
Details: The mother-of-one teamed the dress with gold stiletto heels and accessorised with gold hoop earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t8wn_0d2s42dH00
Gorgeous: The Starry Eyed hitmaker oped for black patent heeled shoes as she made her way into the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMyVB_0d2s42dH00
Looking good: Ellie enhanced her natural beauty with a slick of pink lip gloss and a subtle smokey eye while keeping her blonde locks straight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MQrS_0d2s42dH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGjgZ_0d2s42dH00
Fame: Ellie was in good company at the awards, with the likes of Jade Thirlwall, Chloe Burrows and Raye also attending

The awards ceremony was being supported by Skittles and Gorillas and had come back for another year after missing last year due to the pandemic.

The event aimed to support and celebrate people from the queer community and also shine a light on upcoming talent.

Rina Sawayama was set to perform for attendees at the event along with The Blessed Madonna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h56Af_0d2s42dH00
Night out: She was among many famous faces attending the Gay Times Awards in London on Friday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMwPv_0d2s42dH00
Work it: She posed confidently for the cameras 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JGDx_0d2s42dH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9ZXh_0d2s42dH00
Event: The hosts for this year's ceremony were Kiss FM's Harriet Rose and drag performer, comedian and author Tom Rasmussen

The hosts for this year's ceremony were Kiss FM's Harriet Rose and drag performer, comedian and author Tom Rasmussen.

Jade ended up winning the Allyship Award at the ceremony.

She was presented with the award by musician MNEK, who she later posed with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZnnC_0d2s42dH00
Night out: The awards ceremony was being supported by Skittles and Gorillas and had come back for another year after missing last year due to the pandemic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myhw2_0d2s42dH00
Important: The event aimed to support and celebrate people from the queer community and also shine a light on upcoming talent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMcWY_0d2s42dH00

Munroe Bergdorf, having had an outfit change, later won the award for British Community Trailblazer.

She accepted the award from Ellie in a sequin gown which had a bow across the front.

Meanwhile the Drag Hero award was given to Bimini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQBxk_0d2s42dH00
Radiant: Ellie looked glowing at the event 

GAY TIMES HONOURS 2021: THE WINNERS

Amplifund Future Fighter presented by Reebok – Sabah Choudrey

British Community Trailblazer presented by Sensodyne – Munroe Bergdorf

British Excellence in Music presented by Gorillas – Rina Sawayama

International Excellence in Music presented by Taimi – Lil Nas X

Fashion Fighter – GCDS

GAY TIMES en ESPAÑOL for LGBTQ+ Visibility – Abril Zamora

Drag Hero – Bimini

Allyship presented by Instagram – Jade Thirlwall

International Community Trailblazer presented by Bud Light Seltzer – Rainbow Railroad

Outstanding Impact presented by SKITTLES® – Team LGBTQ+

