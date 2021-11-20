ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Queen, 95, spends her 74th wedding anniversary at Windsor Castle 'marking the moment privately' for the first time without Prince Philip seven months after he died

By Sam Baker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Queen is today marking her first wedding anniversary since the death of Prince Philip 'privately' at Windsor Castle.

The difficult milestone, seven months after Philip died at the age of 99, would have seen the royal couple celebrate 74 years of marriage.

Today is also a month since the Queen was admitted to hospital overnight for preliminary investigations and ordered by her royal doctors to rest.

The 95-year-old, who also sprained her back and pulled out of attending the Remembrance Sunday service, has only been carrying out light duties since her October 20 hospital stay, including a face-to-face audience this week with the outgoing military chief General Sir Nick Carter.

However, reports suggest the Her Majesty is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JvIm_0d2s3zR000
The Queen has poignantly reached her first wedding anniversary without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh (pictured is a photo of them together released on November 19, 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqZRG_0d2s3zR000
Married in 1947 (pictured), the couple would have been celebrating their 74th year of marriage together today - and today she is 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWALK_0d2s3zR000
The Queen's last appearance came earlier this week when she received General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on November 17 (pictured)

Queen's order of service revealed

To celebrate the Queen's anniversary, Westminster Abbey today revealed a full copy of the Order of Service for her wedding to Prince Philip.

The service began with a rendition of Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven.

A full script was also included, showing exactly what words the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke during the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31x72Y_0d2s3zR000

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Her Majesty is at Windsor Castle, marking the moment “privately”.

She has told courtiers she is set on being present this weekend as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Zara Tindall, 40, christen their babies at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to the Sun.

It is believed she will make an '11th-hour decision' and is taking advice from her personal doctor, with a source saying she is 'keen to be there' as she 'knows how important it is' for her children and great-grandchildren.

Princess Elizabeth married the dashing Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

Their enduring relationship lasted the longest of any British sovereign and Philip was at the Queen's side throughout the decades, supporting her as she devoted herself to her role as head of state.

Following his death in April, the Queen said she and her family were in a 'period of great sadness', but that she was comforted by the tributes paid to him.

'We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,' she said.

Philip's funeral was held during coronavirus restrictions with the numbers strictly limited and the final farewell taking place entirely within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The Queen was sat alone - socially distanced from her family - as she mourned.

In the days after the duke's death, the Palace released a picture from the royal family's private photo albums of the Queen and Philip relaxing together, sitting on the grass at the Coyles of Muick, a beauty spot on the Balmoral estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JAin_0d2s3zR000
Last year, the Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a snap of the couple beaming at one another on their honeymoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A97U7_0d2s3zR000
Their enduring relationship lasted the longest of any British sovereign and Philip was at the Queen's side throughout the decades, supporting her as she devoted herself to her role as head of state 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKlqH_0d2s3zR000
The engagement of the cousins was officially announced on July 9, 1947 and the wedding took place just four months later on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Pictured: Waving as newlyweds from Buckingham Palace

How the Queen fell for Philip from their first meeting

The Queen and Prince Philip wed in 1947 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, marked with an unforgettable photoshoot in the opulent environs of Buckingham Palace.

They went on to have four children, Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 71, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 57.

Princess Elizabeth and Philip first met in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, the Duke of Kent, and fell in love five years later, at a pivotal meeting at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited with their two daughters.

Prince Philip entertained his future wife by jumping over the tennis nets.

The king's official biographer, Sir John Wheeler-Bennett, recalled: 'This was the man with whom Princess Elizabeth had been in love from their first meeting.'

The engagement of the cousins was officially announced on July 9, 1947 and the wedding took place just four months later on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen was the 10th member of the Royal Family to be married at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth wore an ivory silk Norman Hartnell gown that was decorated with 10,000 seed pearls, glittering crystals and an intricate 13ft (4m) star-patterned train. The design for the dress was only approved less than three months before the day.

Prince Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh before the wedding.

Five years into their marriage, Elizabeth became the Queen of England.

Together, the couple celebrated the Queen's Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees and faced the highs and lows of life.

The duke added: 'It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult.'

'You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.'

Four years ago the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary, throwing a black-tie party for 100 friends and family at Windsor Castle.

Queen is 'determined' to attend double christening in Windsor tomorrow as granddaughters Eugenie and Zara jointly baptise their sons August and Lucas

By Bridie Pearson-Jones for MailOnline

The Queen is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow, a source has claimed.

Her Majesty, 95, was forced to cancel her Remembrance Sunday appearance last week following a back sprain and later warned that 'none of us can slow the passage of time' via a speech delivered by the Earl of Wessex after the monarch failed to address the Church of England's national assembly for the first time in her 69-year reign.

But she has told courtiers she is set on bring present this weekend as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Zara Tindall, 40, christen their babies at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to the Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrh65_0d2s3zR000
The Queen is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow, a source has claimed 

It is believed she will make an '11th-hour decision' and is taking advice from her personal doctor, with a source saying she is 'keen to be there' as she 'knows how important it is' for her children and great-grandchildren.

It's an unusual move for the two royal cousins to have a joint christening, with the royal commentator Penny Junor saying it would be a 'fantastic message to the world that she is not ready to leave us yet.'

'She's very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her,' she added to the Sun.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her son - August Brooksbank - who is 13th in line to the throne, with husband Jack Brooksbank on 9th February at London's Portland Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Difo_0d2s3zR000
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are pictured with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9ot7_0d2s3zR000
Zara Tindall was revealed the first glimpse of her son Lucas Philip Tindall's face during an outing at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials earlier this year

She had planned to christen him in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

However, celebrations were apparently scrapped after a fellow attendee is said to have either tested positive for the virus or been pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app minutes before meaning the gathering had to be cancelled.

Little August - the grandson of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - will be christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall - the son of Zara and Mie Tindall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JL0bI_0d2s3zR000
It has been revealed the Prince of Wales, 73, is to bring back 'five or six dozen bottles' of Holy Water from the River Jordan for future royal baptism after his whirlwind trip to the Middle East with the Duchess of Cornwall, 74 (pictured near the River Jordan on the first day of their trip to Jordan today)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UE3T_0d2s3zR000
Prince Charles, who donned a smart grey suit, bent down and dipped his fingers in the holy river Jordan

Princess Anne's daughter and the former England rugby star welcomed their third child - and first son - in March.

The royal babies will be christened in Holy Water Prince Charles picked up on his recent trip to Jordan.

The Prince of Wales was pictured picking up 'five or six dozen bottles' of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK for royal baptisms - which could include that of Lilibet, the grand-daughter he has never met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLzP6_0d2s3zR000
The Queen and Prince Philip  with seven of their great-grandchildren: Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall

The water will eventually wend its way back to the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, where Prince Louis was christened. It will also be used for non-royal worshippers at the chapel.

Other children set to be christened are Princess Beatrice's new daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.

It's believed the ceremony will be led by chaplain to Great Windsor Park Canon Martin Poll.

The church forms part of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great House where Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up.

Who are the Queen and Prince Philip's 10 great-grandchildren?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDuDB_0d2s3zR000
Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip's eldest great-grandchild (left) while her younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year of 2012 (pictured with Autumn and Peter in 2019) 

1. Savannah Phillips

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip's eldest great-grandchild.

She is the daughter of the Princess Royal's son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn.

The couple announced they were divorcing in 2020, but share custody and co-parent their children.

At Eugenie's wedding in 2018, bridesmaid Savannah had pageboy Prince George trying to stifle laughter when she entertained him by pretending to play the trumpet in St George's Chapel.

She was also once seen pushing George - her second cousin - down a grassy bank at a polo match, and also putting her hand over his mouth as the National anthem was played while they were on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping The Colour.

2. Isla Phillips

Savannah's younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.

Her middle name is Elizabeth in honour of the monarch. The Phillips sisters are not entitled to a royal title.

They are usually kept out of the limelight - but sometimes join other members of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for major events.

They are mostly spotted enjoying themselves as they play together at horse trials.

3. Prince George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9nkM_0d2s3zR000
Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children (pictured front left) 

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

The seven-year-old has spent much of lockdown at William and Kate's countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The prince is known to be a fan of helicopters, and all things police-related.

Football-mad George is also a passionate Aston Villa fan, just like his father.

George is seen as shyer than his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, occasionally appearing a little reluctant in front of the cameras.

Third-in-line George and his siblings call the Queen "Gan Gan".

4. Mia Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDY8X_0d2s3zR000
Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal (pictured together in 2019) 

Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal.

The fun-loving youngster, who was born in 2014, has a reputation for being mischievous.

She is often spotted running around with her father and cousins, Isla and Savannah Phillips, at horse eventing competitions.

During a portrait shoot for the Queen's 90th birthday, Mia, then two, had the privilege of holding her great-grandmother's classic black handbag.

Like Savannah and Isla, she is not an HRH, nor does she have a title.

5. Princess Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxrPF_0d2s3zR000
The Cambridges' five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character (pictured here with the Duchess of Cambridge in 2019)

The Cambridges' five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character.

The princess, who was born in 2015, likes spicy food and is nicknamed "Lottie".

She shares a love of horses with the Queen, and bears a resemblance to her great-grandmother when she was a child.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018, the playful fourth in line to the throne stuck out her tongue as she arrived by car.

She repeated the gesture while watching a presentation ceremony at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

At the christening of younger brother Prince Louis, she was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside.

6. Prince Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3HGO_0d2s3zR000
William and Kate's youngest child Louis was born in 2018 (pictured with children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk)

William and Kate's youngest child was born in 2018. The toddler proudly joined his siblings, George and Charlotte, when they clapped for carers during lockdown.

In pictures released for his second birthday, he was shown with a paint-covered face and hands as he made a rainbow print for his window.

Louis, who has inherited the Middleton eyes, has been compared to his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.

7. Lena Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESdJn_0d2s3zR000
The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages (pictured with Zara in 2019) 

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages.

The Queen and Philip's other three great-grandchildren were not in the photograph taken by Kate, having not yet been born in 2018.

8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mjeU_0d2s3zR000
Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US

Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US.

He appears to have inherited his father's red hair, seen when he was pictured in a stylised image on the family's Christmas card.

In the Oprah interview which rocked the monarchy, Meghan accused a member of the royal family - neither the Queen nor Philip - of raising concerns before Archie was born about how dark his skin tone might be.

The duchess also said Archie was not made a prince because of his race - although he is not actually entitled to be one or to have an HRH style yet because of rules set down by King George V more than 100 years ago.

9. August Brooksbank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xSdM_0d2s3zR000
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - born to the Duke of York's daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank - arrived on February 9 this year

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - born to the Duke of York's daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank - arrived on February 9 this year.

Eugenie described their hearts as being 'full of love for this little human'.

His middle name was in honour of the duke.

10. Lucas Tindall

Zara delivered an 8lb 4oz son Lucas on March 21 - with the baby arriving on the bathroom floor in a surprise home birth.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen and the duke were 'delighted' at the news of their 10th great-grandchild.

Lucas has the middle name Philip in honour of both the duke and Mike Tindall's father.

11. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child is eighth in line to the throne despite being born a US citizen after the couple moved to LA to quit royal life.

Lilibet, who was born in June weighing 8oz and is a sibling for Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, two, has entered the line of royal succession behind her older brother and is set to nudge senior family members further from the throne.

12. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice, 33, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6lbs 2oz at 11.42pm on Saturday 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, in London.

Her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi has announced their baby daughter is called Sienna Elizabeth, in a touching tribute to the Queen.

Although her mother is a princess, Sienna, who is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, will not have a royal title. Only grandchildren of the monarch through the male line are automatically entitled to the styling of HRH. This means she will be plain Miss Mapelli Mozzi. The Queen could bestow a title on her great-grandchild if desired, but it is unlikely to be asked for.

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Princess Royal#British Royal Family#Uk#The Order Of Service#Canterbury#Itv News
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Believes She'll End Up In The White House After Leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle was allegedly convinced that she could end up in the White House after Megxit. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the United States. They have settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties. However, there are speculations that moving to the U.S. and leaving the royal family was part of her plan because she wanted to be the future president of the country.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland's tropical house that she inherited

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland can easily visit her two young grandchildren, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, since she lives a short distance away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royals purchased their Montecito mansion in 2020 after relocating from the UK to America, but Doria already...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Phoned Prince Charles To Convince Him She’s Well Even If She’s Not Following Her Health Scares?

Queen Elizabeth has, allegedly, been convincing Prince Charles that she's fine even if she's not. The past couple of weeks have been very challenging for Queen Elizabeth. Following her overnight stay at a hospital for an undisclosed illness, palace insiders revealed that the monarch also sprained her back right because Remembrance Day Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy