The Queen, 95, spends her 74th wedding anniversary at Windsor Castle 'marking the moment privately' for the first time without Prince Philip seven months after he died

The Queen is today marking her first wedding anniversary since the death of Prince Philip 'privately' at Windsor Castle.

The difficult milestone, seven months after Philip died at the age of 99, would have seen the royal couple celebrate 74 years of marriage.

Today is also a month since the Queen was admitted to hospital overnight for preliminary investigations and ordered by her royal doctors to rest.

The 95-year-old, who also sprained her back and pulled out of attending the Remembrance Sunday service, has only been carrying out light duties since her October 20 hospital stay, including a face-to-face audience this week with the outgoing military chief General Sir Nick Carter.

However, reports suggest the Her Majesty is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow.

The Queen has poignantly reached her first wedding anniversary without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh (pictured is a photo of them together released on November 19, 2020)

Married in 1947 (pictured), the couple would have been celebrating their 74th year of marriage together today - and today she is

The Queen's last appearance came earlier this week when she received General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on November 17 (pictured)

To celebrate the Queen's anniversary, Westminster Abbey today revealed a full copy of the Order of Service for her wedding to Prince Philip.

The service began with a rendition of Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven.

A full script was also included, showing exactly what words the Archbishop of Canterbury spoke during the ceremony.

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Her Majesty is at Windsor Castle, marking the moment “privately”.

She has told courtiers she is set on being present this weekend as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Zara Tindall, 40, christen their babies at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to the Sun.

It is believed she will make an '11th-hour decision' and is taking advice from her personal doctor, with a source saying she is 'keen to be there' as she 'knows how important it is' for her children and great-grandchildren.

Princess Elizabeth married the dashing Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

Their enduring relationship lasted the longest of any British sovereign and Philip was at the Queen's side throughout the decades, supporting her as she devoted herself to her role as head of state.

Following his death in April, the Queen said she and her family were in a 'period of great sadness', but that she was comforted by the tributes paid to him.

'We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,' she said.

Philip's funeral was held during coronavirus restrictions with the numbers strictly limited and the final farewell taking place entirely within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The Queen was sat alone - socially distanced from her family - as she mourned.

In the days after the duke's death, the Palace released a picture from the royal family's private photo albums of the Queen and Philip relaxing together, sitting on the grass at the Coyles of Muick, a beauty spot on the Balmoral estate.

Last year, the Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a snap of the couple beaming at one another on their honeymoon

The engagement of the cousins was officially announced on July 9, 1947 and the wedding took place just four months later on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Pictured: Waving as newlyweds from Buckingham Palace

How the Queen fell for Philip from their first meeting

The Queen and Prince Philip wed in 1947 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, marked with an unforgettable photoshoot in the opulent environs of Buckingham Palace.

They went on to have four children, Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 71, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 57.

Princess Elizabeth and Philip first met in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Prince George, the Duke of Kent, and fell in love five years later, at a pivotal meeting at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited with their two daughters.

Prince Philip entertained his future wife by jumping over the tennis nets.

The king's official biographer, Sir John Wheeler-Bennett, recalled: 'This was the man with whom Princess Elizabeth had been in love from their first meeting.'

The engagement of the cousins was officially announced on July 9, 1947 and the wedding took place just four months later on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen was the 10th member of the Royal Family to be married at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth wore an ivory silk Norman Hartnell gown that was decorated with 10,000 seed pearls, glittering crystals and an intricate 13ft (4m) star-patterned train. The design for the dress was only approved less than three months before the day.

Prince Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh before the wedding.

Five years into their marriage, Elizabeth became the Queen of England.

Together, the couple celebrated the Queen's Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees and faced the highs and lows of life.

The duke added: 'It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult.'

'You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.'

Four years ago the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary, throwing a black-tie party for 100 friends and family at Windsor Castle.

Queen is 'determined' to attend double christening in Windsor tomorrow as granddaughters Eugenie and Zara jointly baptise their sons August and Lucas

The Queen is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow, a source has claimed.

Her Majesty, 95, was forced to cancel her Remembrance Sunday appearance last week following a back sprain and later warned that 'none of us can slow the passage of time' via a speech delivered by the Earl of Wessex after the monarch failed to address the Church of England's national assembly for the first time in her 69-year reign.

But she has told courtiers she is set on bring present this weekend as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Zara Tindall, 40, christen their babies at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to the Sun.

The Queen is determined to attend the joint christenings of her great-grandchildren in Windsor tomorrow, a source has claimed

It is believed she will make an '11th-hour decision' and is taking advice from her personal doctor, with a source saying she is 'keen to be there' as she 'knows how important it is' for her children and great-grandchildren.

It's an unusual move for the two royal cousins to have a joint christening, with the royal commentator Penny Junor saying it would be a 'fantastic message to the world that she is not ready to leave us yet.'

'She's very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her,' she added to the Sun.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her son - August Brooksbank - who is 13th in line to the throne, with husband Jack Brooksbank on 9th February at London's Portland Hospital.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are pictured with their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Zara Tindall was revealed the first glimpse of her son Lucas Philip Tindall's face during an outing at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials earlier this year

She had planned to christen him in July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

However, celebrations were apparently scrapped after a fellow attendee is said to have either tested positive for the virus or been pinged by the NHS Covid-19 app minutes before meaning the gathering had to be cancelled.

Little August - the grandson of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - will be christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall - the son of Zara and Mie Tindall.

It has been revealed the Prince of Wales, 73, is to bring back 'five or six dozen bottles' of Holy Water from the River Jordan for future royal baptism after his whirlwind trip to the Middle East with the Duchess of Cornwall, 74 (pictured near the River Jordan on the first day of their trip to Jordan today)

Prince Charles, who donned a smart grey suit, bent down and dipped his fingers in the holy river Jordan

Princess Anne's daughter and the former England rugby star welcomed their third child - and first son - in March.

The royal babies will be christened in Holy Water Prince Charles picked up on his recent trip to Jordan.

The Prince of Wales was pictured picking up 'five or six dozen bottles' of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK for royal baptisms - which could include that of Lilibet, the grand-daughter he has never met.

The Queen and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren: Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall

The water will eventually wend its way back to the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, where Prince Louis was christened. It will also be used for non-royal worshippers at the chapel.

Other children set to be christened are Princess Beatrice's new daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.

It's believed the ceremony will be led by chaplain to Great Windsor Park Canon Martin Poll.

The church forms part of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great House where Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up.

Who are the Queen and Prince Philip's 10 great-grandchildren?

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip's eldest great-grandchild (left) while her younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year of 2012 (pictured with Autumn and Peter in 2019)

1. Savannah Phillips

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip's eldest great-grandchild.

She is the daughter of the Princess Royal's son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn.

The couple announced they were divorcing in 2020, but share custody and co-parent their children.

At Eugenie's wedding in 2018, bridesmaid Savannah had pageboy Prince George trying to stifle laughter when she entertained him by pretending to play the trumpet in St George's Chapel.

She was also once seen pushing George - her second cousin - down a grassy bank at a polo match, and also putting her hand over his mouth as the National anthem was played while they were on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping The Colour.

2. Isla Phillips

Savannah's younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.

Her middle name is Elizabeth in honour of the monarch. The Phillips sisters are not entitled to a royal title.

They are usually kept out of the limelight - but sometimes join other members of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for major events.

They are mostly spotted enjoying themselves as they play together at horse trials.

3. Prince George

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children (pictured front left)

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

The seven-year-old has spent much of lockdown at William and Kate's countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The prince is known to be a fan of helicopters, and all things police-related.

Football-mad George is also a passionate Aston Villa fan, just like his father.

George is seen as shyer than his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, occasionally appearing a little reluctant in front of the cameras.

Third-in-line George and his siblings call the Queen "Gan Gan".

4. Mia Tindall

Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal (pictured together in 2019)

Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal.

The fun-loving youngster, who was born in 2014, has a reputation for being mischievous.

She is often spotted running around with her father and cousins, Isla and Savannah Phillips, at horse eventing competitions.

During a portrait shoot for the Queen's 90th birthday, Mia, then two, had the privilege of holding her great-grandmother's classic black handbag.

Like Savannah and Isla, she is not an HRH, nor does she have a title.

5. Princess Charlotte

The Cambridges' five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character (pictured here with the Duchess of Cambridge in 2019)

The Cambridges' five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character.

The princess, who was born in 2015, likes spicy food and is nicknamed "Lottie".

She shares a love of horses with the Queen, and bears a resemblance to her great-grandmother when she was a child.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018, the playful fourth in line to the throne stuck out her tongue as she arrived by car.

She repeated the gesture while watching a presentation ceremony at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

At the christening of younger brother Prince Louis, she was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside.

6. Prince Louis

William and Kate's youngest child Louis was born in 2018 (pictured with children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk)

William and Kate's youngest child was born in 2018. The toddler proudly joined his siblings, George and Charlotte, when they clapped for carers during lockdown.

In pictures released for his second birthday, he was shown with a paint-covered face and hands as he made a rainbow print for his window.

Louis, who has inherited the Middleton eyes, has been compared to his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.

7. Lena Tindall

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages (pictured with Zara in 2019)

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages.

The Queen and Philip's other three great-grandchildren were not in the photograph taken by Kate, having not yet been born in 2018.

8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US

Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US.

He appears to have inherited his father's red hair, seen when he was pictured in a stylised image on the family's Christmas card.

In the Oprah interview which rocked the monarchy, Meghan accused a member of the royal family - neither the Queen nor Philip - of raising concerns before Archie was born about how dark his skin tone might be.

The duchess also said Archie was not made a prince because of his race - although he is not actually entitled to be one or to have an HRH style yet because of rules set down by King George V more than 100 years ago.

9. August Brooksbank

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - born to the Duke of York's daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank - arrived on February 9 this year

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - born to the Duke of York's daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank - arrived on February 9 this year.

Eugenie described their hearts as being 'full of love for this little human'.

His middle name was in honour of the duke.

10. Lucas Tindall

Zara delivered an 8lb 4oz son Lucas on March 21 - with the baby arriving on the bathroom floor in a surprise home birth.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen and the duke were 'delighted' at the news of their 10th great-grandchild.

Lucas has the middle name Philip in honour of both the duke and Mike Tindall's father.

11. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child is eighth in line to the throne despite being born a US citizen after the couple moved to LA to quit royal life.

Lilibet, who was born in June weighing 8oz and is a sibling for Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, two, has entered the line of royal succession behind her older brother and is set to nudge senior family members further from the throne.

12. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice, 33, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6lbs 2oz at 11.42pm on Saturday 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, in London.

Her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi has announced their baby daughter is called Sienna Elizabeth, in a touching tribute to the Queen.

Although her mother is a princess, Sienna, who is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, will not have a royal title. Only grandchildren of the monarch through the male line are automatically entitled to the styling of HRH. This means she will be plain Miss Mapelli Mozzi. The Queen could bestow a title on her great-grandchild if desired, but it is unlikely to be asked for.