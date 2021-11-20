ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I love seeing my tree twinkling': Holly Willoughby wows fans with a glimpse of her £3m London pad's stunning Christmas decorations

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Holly Willoughby has given fans a glimpse of her £3 million house's interior - complete with Christmas decorations - in November's edition of her Wylde Moon blog.

The snaps from the presenter's, 40, swanky London living room featured an oversized fir tree which sat not too far away from a branch of white berries.

A beautiful wreath complete with pink roses had been adorned with gorgeous candles from the lifestyle brand, as well as a pair of miniature red tree candles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqTtI_0d2s3t8e00
Stunning: Holly Willoughby has given fans a glimpse of her £3 million house's interior - complete with Christmas decorations - in November's edition of her Wylde Moon blog

Clearly a fan of a glass or two, the TV personality had laid out a stylish purple bottle and a set of coordinating sherry clippers on a traditional silver tray.

She wrote in her accompanying post: 'Lots of us are thinking about Christmas at this time of year and November is definitely the time to put the lights up outside,' she wrote on her mood board for November.

'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vw45z_0d2s3t8e00
Festive: The snaps from the presenter's, 40, swanky living room featured an oversized fir tree which sat not too far away from a branch of white berries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YX9Yx_0d2s3t8e00
Wow! A beautiful wreath complete with pink roses had been adorned with gorgeous candles from the lifestyle brand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8Pqw_0d2s3t8e00
Gorgeous: Clearly a fan of a glass or two, the TV personality had laid out a stylish purple bottle and a set of coordinating sherry clippers on a traditional silver tray

'When the nights start to draw in and it's already dark by the time I get home, I love seeing my little tree twinkling as I walk up the street. It's like a 'Welcome Home' before I've even stepped through the front door.'

Holly has been forced her to miss This Morning filming over the past week due to a tummy bug, with Big Brother's Josie Gibson stepping in to save the day.

The Dancing On Ice host penned on her blog: 'Last week I was struck down with a tummy bug and for 48 hours I was really not in a very good way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpQi0_0d2s3t8e00
Absent: Holly has been forced her to miss This Morning filming over the past week due to a tummy bug, with Big Brother's Josie Gibson stepping in to save the day 

'I couldn't take the kids to school, I couldn't go to work and I couldn't take the dog for a walk, but that didn't stop Bailey lovingly sitting at my feet all day long.

'I didn't have the heart to tell her that the slight smell of dog food was doing nothing for my swirling nausea, but nonetheless, just having her there made me feel so much better.'

Wylde Moon, an online space to empower women, explores crystal energies and offers fashion and beauty tips.

Set to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, experts have predict it could make £1million a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNEFc_0d2s3t8e00
Exciting: Wylde Moon, an online space to empower women, explores crystal energies and offers fashion and beauty tips 

