Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez - who holds the record for the most games in charge of a country - is sacked after 15 YEARS... with their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after four consecutive defeats

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Uruguay have sacked Oscar Tabarez after 15 years in charge of the national side.

His dismissal comes having lost their last four games in their World Cup qualifying group which has left them with a tough fight to make Qatar 2022.

Tabarez's last game in charge saw Luis Suarez and Co lose 3-0 to 10-man Bolivia, leaving them three places below the automatic qualifying positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jI7YQ_0d2s3qUT00
Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez has been sacked after 15 years in charge of the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGBMt_0d2s3qUT00
It comes after Uruguay suffered a thumping 3-0 loss to 10-man Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier

The 74-year-old holds the world record for most games in charge of one national team, with the defeat away to Bolivia being his 224th game in charge.

A statement from the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) read: 'The AUF Executive Committee informs that it has resolved to terminate the contract of Mr. Oscar Tabarez and other members of the coaching staff of the senior national team.

'We emphatically express that this decision does not ignore the important contribution of Tabarez to Uruguayan soccer. We salute and acknowledge the fundamental sporting achievements obtained in these 15 years, which once again placed Uruguay at the top of world football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCnBQ_0d2s3qUT00
Tabarez holds the record for most games in charge of one country over his two Uruguay spells

'We express our respect and appreciation for the professionalism and dedication he showed during his time in charge and the immeasurable legacy that this fruitful period leaves in the history of the national team.

'The AUF Executive Committee has made this difficult decision under present circumstances, committed to the near future and obtaining the results we all hope for.'

Tabarez first managed Uruguay from 1988 to 1990 in which his highlight was eliminating a Diego Maradona inspired Argentina side in the 1989 Copa America - only to lose to Brazil in the final.

After 16 years away in which he managed clubs including AC Milan, Boca Juniors, Cagliari and Real Oviedo, he returned to take charge for a second time in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mCjI_0d2s3qUT00
Under Tabarez, Uruguay reached the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup before winning the Copa America one year later

He guided the country to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup - their best performance since winning the tournament in its early days in both 1930 and 1950.

Tabarez then led them to Copa America glory in 2011 which was the first time they had won the tournament in 24 years.

After failing to win their last five games, Uruguay are stuck in seventh spot in the South American qualifying group, one point behind fourth and fifth spot with just four matches remaining.

In the CONMEBOL group stage, the top four automatically qualify for the finals, while fifth spot are placed into an intercontinental play-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0zfR_0d2s3qUT00
Uruguay have four games to turn things around and qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar

There is some comfort for Uruguay, despite their recent form, in the shape of their upcoming opponents.

They have already faced both Brazil and Argentina twice, the two sides that have already qualified for Qatar, while they do not need to face Ecuador, who look set to secure third spot.

They must face both Peru and Chile, who currently occupy fifth and sixth spots, while their other two remaining fixtures come against Venezuela and Paraguay - the two sides sat in the bottom two spots.

If Uruguay do fail to qualify, it will be the first time since Germany 2006 they have not appeared at the World Cup.

World Soccer Talk

Uruguay sack coach Tabarez after record-breaking 15-year run

Montevideo (AFP) – Iconic Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez was sacked on Friday after a record-breaking 15 years in the job, following a poor run of results that leaves the country’s World Cup qualification hopes in the balance. Tabarez, 74, enjoys almost legendary status in Uruguay having led the tiny country...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Medeama sack coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu after 3 games in charge

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have sacked their head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu after 3 months in the job. According to reports, Ignatius Osei-Fosu who signed a three-year deal in August has been yanked by the Tarkwa based club following the club's poor start to the season. Medeama SC are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
