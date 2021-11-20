ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

DJ Prime Cuts (Breaking Down The Brakes)

 5 days ago

Legendary turntablist, 2 time DMC + 2 Time ITF World Mixing Champion DJ PRIME CUTS takes to the lounge for a break down of the breaks, Free Entry. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for...

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 11/20/21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. SIDE A. My Humps-Joshwa, Lee Foss. Give...
ELECTRIC 6 - Last minute show!!

LIVE AT THE MET LOUNGE – PETERBOROUGH, THURSDAY 25TH NOVEMBER, DOORS 7.30PM. E6: Hello is that the Met Lounge? ? It’s Electric Six here, we are currently on tour in Europe and are due to hit the Netherlands over the couple weeks but it’s gone into lockdown. ML: How can...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee's sweet photo with young son sparks tearful fan response

Ginger Zee received an overwhelming response from her social media followers on Tuesday with a snapshot featuring one of her children. The Good Morning America star captured a special moment with her son and posted it on Instagram. The image showed Ginger's hand holding that of her little boy's. She...
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
Bossip

Atlanta Rapper Coca Vango & Prominent Publicist Sir Julien George Announce ‘Viral Management Group’ Firm, Representing Artists & Viral Vixens

There's a new management company afoot and it's headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.  Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien are announcing Viral Management Group, uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.
MusicRadar.com

"I'm not sure I'm gonna like this, Peter" - Paul McCartney reveals his initial doubts about the new Beatles Get Back film

Despite Paul McCartney's often-overlooked varied solo career and his heights with Wings that are covered in his new lyrics and narratives collection, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewers have been mainly focussing on his other band in the array of chats he's been doing in support of the book. And that's understandable, considering Peter Jackson's new three-part, eight-hour film Get Back for Disney+ will shed a whole new light on the final era of the Beatles.
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
hotradiomaine.com

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 11/13/21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. SIDE A. My Humps-Joshwa, Lee Foss. The...
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
loudersound.com

‘The floodgates of Hell opened!’ Deep Purple star recalls furious backlash after he dared to cover Ozzy Osbourne classics

The title of Deep Purple’s new covers album, Turning To Crime, is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement from the English hard rock legends as to just how divisive and contentious such projects can be: indeed, interviewed in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which comes with an exclusive, official 4-track Purple EP, vocalist Ian Gillan admits that he was “totally against” the idea initially, admitting, “I thought the purists, and myself, would see something like this as criminal, metaphorically. it’s awfully cheeky to think that you can improve on the originals, which are embedded in everyone’s mind.”
skiddle.com

WAH - Sub Focus (DJ Set w/ MC ID) + More!

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Join us as we welcome Sub Focus (DJ Set) / Kleu and more to Leamington Assembly, Leamington Spa. Customer reviews of WAH - Sub Focus (DJ Set w/ MC ID) + More!. Average rating:. 64%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 4.5 Verified review.
