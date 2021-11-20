ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Prime Cuts (Breaking Down The Brakes) - Free Entry

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary turntablist, 2 time DMC + 2 Time ITF World Mixing Champion DJ PRIME CUTS takes to the lounge for a break down of the breaks, Free Entry. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Haus Jazz Club - Free Entry

8:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 9:00pm) Come and listen to some of the best jazz music the city has to offer, free of charge!. **** Last guaranteed entry with a ticket is 7pm ****. Featuring The Alchemy Trio. Till the early hours of the morning we will also have an...
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
MusicRadar.com

"I'm not sure I'm gonna like this, Peter" - Paul McCartney reveals his initial doubts about the new Beatles Get Back film

Despite Paul McCartney's often-overlooked varied solo career and his heights with Wings that are covered in his new lyrics and narratives collection, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewers have been mainly focussing on his other band in the array of chats he's been doing in support of the book. And that's understandable, considering Peter Jackson's new three-part, eight-hour film Get Back for Disney+ will shed a whole new light on the final era of the Beatles.
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
lilwaynehq.com

Baby E Talks Working With Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Not Being Treated Well From The Other Young Money Artists & More

Baby E recently participated in a Q&A (question and answer) session with a Lil Wayne Discord server that you can read in full below. During their conversation, E discussed a possible collaboration album from himself and Wayne, how a lot of the stuff announced from the Young Money camp is actually all talk, what Weezy is like as a person (says he is very chill but “got a temper from hell though… seem him break a bunch of sh*t), and much more.
loudersound.com

‘The floodgates of Hell opened!’ Deep Purple star recalls furious backlash after he dared to cover Ozzy Osbourne classics

The title of Deep Purple’s new covers album, Turning To Crime, is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement from the English hard rock legends as to just how divisive and contentious such projects can be: indeed, interviewed in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which comes with an exclusive, official 4-track Purple EP, vocalist Ian Gillan admits that he was “totally against” the idea initially, admitting, “I thought the purists, and myself, would see something like this as criminal, metaphorically. it’s awfully cheeky to think that you can improve on the originals, which are embedded in everyone’s mind.”
skiddle.com

Nest Quiz Night - Free Entry

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) General knowledge quiz with a £100 bar tab up for grabs, every Sunday!. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The first quiz night at Nest last Sunday was a smash hit!. We're back...
skiddle.com

DJ Upgrade, Rohaan & More (Drum&Bass)

Join us on Friday 12th November for another instalment of Drum&Bass @ Rebellion, MCR where we will be joined by a D&B Legend DJ Upgrade + MC Haribo. Info: Due to unforeseen circumstances we have been forced to cancel our upcoming event on 12th November, w. If you have purchased...
c895.org

I crashed my car into the bridge (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

“I crashed my car into the bridge” – Icona Pop. Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/ The first song every week is the only song we could agree on. Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup) Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All...
hotradiomaine.com

(Mix) DJ Jay-C | After Hours | 11/13/21

Listen every Saturday night at 2am as JAY-C plays an hour of HOUSE, ELECTRONICA, and INTERNATIONAL DANCE MUSIC. The bars and clubs shutdown at 1am but we keep partying with #HOTMIXNIGHTS on Hot Radio Maine until 3AM, it’s the soundtrack to your weekend!!. SIDE A. My Humps-Joshwa, Lee Foss. The...
funcheap.com

“Get Stuffed” DJ Party: Thanksgiving Night w/ Icarus at Monarch (SF)

ICARUS, Thump Therapy and Blanq Slate invite you to GET STUFFED. There’s so much to be grateful for this year, including the incredible San Francisco music community. To show our thanks, we’re teaming up to make Thanksgiving night extra special. We’re gonna get together the best way we know how; in front of some bigass speakers.
behindthethrills.com

Breaking it Down; New FUN SPOT Atlanta 2022 RMC (Layout)

The new for 2022 Fun Spot America RMC roller coaster has had many details revealed throughout the past months which we’ve touched on before. The Atlanta theme park has now revealed the location of the new ride, as well as plenty of other details that allow us to infer the height, length, and amount of inversions that the attraction will carry.
Bossip

Atlanta Rapper Coca Vango & Prominent Publicist Sir Julien George Announce ‘Viral Management Group’ Firm, Representing Artists & Viral Vixens

There's a new management company afoot and it's headed by an ATL rapper and a Generation Z entrepreneur/publicist.  Rapper Coca Vango and Sir Julien are announcing Viral Management Group, uniting a well-connected group of young adult specialists in entertainment and corporate industries. The idea was first sparked by Julien who founded Viral PR Group in the Spring of 2018 and evolved it into a management firm.
funcheap.com

The Wrong Key: DJ REAL and Chad Opitz (Experimental Music and Comedy)

Comedians DJ REAL and Chad Optiz present a night of experimental comedy and music at Stage Werx with special guests Jordan Thewlis and Sureni Weerasekera. DJ REAL and Chad will each do a 30 min set and collaborate in a musical comedy extravaganza. First 5 people get free tickets –...
skiddle.com

Matt McManamon (The Dead 60s)

Matt was excellent and I recommend you see him if you get the chance. The venue is lovely and perfect for intimate events like this. The only negative was the amount of people constantly talking during the music. Selfish and rude.
