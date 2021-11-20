ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another fund raising idea…

The Hokie Club should allow a one time exception to former members who allowed...

WNYT

Working to raise funds to save the Frederick Allen Lodge

There's a push to save and restore the Frederick Allen Lodge in Saratoga Springs. The lodge is one of the last standing African American fraternal organizations in the community. They had a jazz barbecue fundraiser on Sunday. There was live music and a lot of food. For years, the lodge...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Akron Leader Publications

AROPI raising funds to build legacy

AKRON — The Akron Rites of Passage Institute (AROPI) provides programming to help the African-American community move from one developmental stage of life. A Council of Elders provides wisdom and resources. The organization recently launched a capital campaign to fund its “Legacy Building Project.” This $5 million project includes the...
AKRON, OH
Liberal First

Special event to help raise funds for adoption

According to the most recent federal data, there are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the United States. In Kansas, 6,895 youth are in foster care as of April 2021, according to the Kansas Department of Children and Families. In India, there are more than 20 million...
LIBERAL, KS
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Thanks for helping raise funds for students

Thank you to the community for supporting the Hayward Lutheran Church Food for Backpacks soup and sundae fundraiser last Sunday. We raised $1,522 to support 25 students at Halverson School who experience food insecurity. Bev Noland. Hayward Lutheran Church.
HAYWARD, MN
thebrownandwhite.com

IBE students raise funds for FinAbility

As part of their IBE capstone project, seven Lehigh students are raising money for FinAbility, a nonprofit focused on financially empowering survivors of domestic abuse. The IBE capstone project is a component of Lehigh’s Integrated Business and Engineering Honors Program. According to the IBE website, the objective of the project is to use cross-disciplinary teams of IBE students to provide solutions for problems faced by real companies. These seven students chose to work with FinAbility.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
newbritainindependent.com

Racial Justice Coalition Raising Funds for Commissary Grants

The New Britain Racial Justice Coalition has announced fund raising for commissary grants for incarcerated community members. “The holidays are coming,” the Coalitions says. “Our commissary grants are returning!”. “Last year,” the Coalition says, “we were able to fund small grants to support incarcerated community members. Money in their commissary...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC 29 News

CASPCA raising funds to pay for dog’s surgery

Doctor Bill Petri, an infectious disease specialists at UVA Health, has received an award for his career in infectious diseases. The defense rested its case inside Charlottesville’s federal courthouse Wednesday, November 17. The case, which has been going on for weeks, focuses on the accused organizers and participants of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. T.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
archercountynews.com

Beast Feast raises funds for local veterans

The ninth annual Beast Feast organized by Cross-Roads Gang was a success and helped raise funds for veteran’s organization including the Windthorst/ Scotland VFW this past weekend on the Veitenheimer Farm near Joy. The event featured a cook-off, live music, a gravel bike ride, presentation of colors from Hirschi High School JROTC, a speech from retired staff sergeant Brent Homan, a Bassmaster…
SCOTLAND, TX
farmerpublishing.com

Meals raise funds to purchase food for those in need

The Westboro Lions Club and Helping Hands Family hosted a hunters’ breakfast Saturday morning and a “Meat-A-Plenty” fundraiser Saturday afternoon, November 13, 2021, at the fire station in Westboro, Missouri. Over $2,000 was raised to provide food for locals in need, as well as those in South Africa. Pictured enjoying their “Meat-A-Plenty” meal are Wendell Rolf, Joyce Rolf, Jay Clinkingbeard, and Bev Clinkingbeard.
Elgin Courier

Students, community raise funds to support Elgin coach

Friends, students and co-workers pulled together on Sunday to sell food plates at the Elgin Fire Station to raise money for supporting Elgin High School coach Matthew Foehner, who was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome earlier this year. To learn more about Foehner’s battle, visit the Coach’s Journey Facebook group or watch out for an article in an upcoming edition of the Elgin Courier.
ELGIN, TX
riverjournalonline.com

Kighthouse Swim Raises Funds for Feeding Westchester

The Lighthouse Swim, a non profit organization headed up by swimming enthusiasts held its first Hudson river swim/fundraiser earlier this year and raised $3500 for Feeding Westchester. The funds will be used by Feeding Westchester to continue to provide more than 20 millions pounds of food a year to our neighbors who are hungry. .Accepting the check, Feeding Westchester Director Nancy Lyons said: “The Lighthouse Swim’s generous gift will make an impact by providing food and hope for families who are struggling.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
sunnews.org

WCC Raises Funds for Animal Shelter

The Woman’s Club of Cypress recently held a small fundraiser to raise money for The Seal Beach Animal Care Center. It was so successful they were able to donate $1,000 to the no- kill shelter. This is just one of the many charities the Woman’s Club supports. For more information, please see our website at wccypress.org. Pictured are Mariellen Yarc, Chairman of the WCC project, and Cathy Winans, President of SBACC.
CYPRESS, CA
hudsonvalleypress.com

Tompkins Mahopac Bank Raises Funds

WALKS TO REMEMBER… This fall, Tompkins Mahopac Bank participated in the Make a Wish Foundation’s Walk for Wishes and the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising over $27,000 in total donations for the charities. Tompkins raised a grand total of $14,244 for the Walk for Wishes, surpassing its $10,000 goal, and a total of $13,348 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, more than doubling its $5,000 goal. The outpouring of donations for the Alzheimer’s Walk surrounded two of Tompkins’s team captains, both of whom have close family members affected by the disease the walks were created for. In a show of true strength, teams were able to rally tremendous support and community awareness locally.
Clinton Herald

Roode raising funds for Hope Lodge

IOWA CITY — In its inaugural year in Iowa City, community members will unite to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge in Iowa City through participation in the Hope Lodge Heroes campaign. Through November, Hope Lodge Hero participants will raise funds...
IOWA CITY, IA
Portland Business Journal

Portland medical device developer raises funding round

The money is part of a $15 million offering.
PORTLAND, OR
Milton Daily Standard

Counselor raising funds to help refugees, persecuted individuals

TURBOTVILLE — A Lewisburg-area woman who works as a guidance counselor in the Warrior Run School District was so inspired by attending an event she wasn’t even planning to go to that she has now launched a fundraising effort assist persecuted Christians and refugees. Yami Melton recently learned through a...
TURBOTVILLE, PA
advertisergleam.com

Habitat raises funds with drive

“You just won a new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla to be exact!”. Those are the words Karen Smith of Arab heard Melissa Shell, executive director of Marshall County Habitat for Humanity, say recently. Stunned, Smith asked Shell to repeat what she said and asked for her name a second time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
restorationnewsmedia.com

School social workers raise funds for local organizations

NASHVILLE — The Nash County Public Schools social worker team organized and sponsored a district-wide community service project that raised more than $5,000 for local community partners. The project raised $5,395.25. The money raised will be donated to the following agencies:. Jo Ann’s Place, a Children’s Advocacy Center for Nash,...
