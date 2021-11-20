Another fund raising idea…

WALKS TO REMEMBER… This fall, Tompkins Mahopac Bank participated in the Make a Wish Foundation’s Walk for Wishes and the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising over $27,000 in total donations for the charities. Tompkins raised a grand total of $14,244 for the Walk for Wishes, surpassing its $10,000 goal, and a total of $13,348 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, more than doubling its $5,000 goal. The outpouring of donations for the Alzheimer’s Walk surrounded two of Tompkins’s team captains, both of whom have close family members affected by the disease the walks were created for. In a show of true strength, teams were able to rally tremendous support and community awareness locally.

