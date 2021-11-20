I like how a loss does hurt as much

Nolley has gotten worse as time goes on, and doesn't even start anymore. -- HokieDDS05 11/23/2021 09:34AM. Ok...every single stat across the board has gotten worse for him. Happy? ** -- HokieDDS05 11/23/2021 12:44PM. Believe Nolley’s father was the primary reason for the transfer. ** -- RJHokie 11/23/2021 09:36AM. Probably...
I wouldn't put UNC in the loss column just yet...they have sucked this year ** -- EDGEMAN 11/22/2021 2:06PM. No kidding. UNC looks like one of the easier games coming up. ** -- UEMcGill 11/22/2021 3:40PM. I'd like to see 7-2, although the other scenarios are certainly reasonable -- HokieCC...
Mares eat oats and does eat oats, and I'll be home for Christmas. ** -- Blobster 11/24/2021 1:29PM. You're an errand girl sent by grocery clerks to collect a bill ** -- Brown Water 11/24/2021 10:48AM. Looking for the only white poet warlord in the neighborhood. ** -- VPI_1998 11/24/2021...
I personally think JHam has done a great job this year considering that the dline has been on roller skates. I would love to see what he could do with some horses in the stable. I havent seen much serious discussion around him as a HC candidate. I agree it...
7-2 would be a success, but I’m thinking we go 8-1. -- BEST2VT 11/22/2021 2:07PM. I wouldn't put UNC in the loss column just yet...they have sucked this year ** -- EDGEMAN 11/22/2021 2:06PM. No kidding. UNC looks like one of the easier games coming up. ** -- UEMcGill 11/22/2021...
Certainly a coach of interest, but w 1 year experience, and middling record, what gives? Because he said he takes recruiting seriously? Granted, to hear a coach verbalize that with passion is refreshing, but I dont think thats a unique idea.
Which means nothing. Vegas gives a much better prediction. ** -- EDGEMAN 11/23/2021 12:06PM. No, Vegas sets a line to drive half the money to each side... -- vtbball80 11/23/2021 1:05PM. I trust that far more than any lines ESPN puts out dealing with the ACC ** -- EDGEMAN 11/23/2021...
ICYMI late night, Gonzaga is very good. Nobody can knock their SOS. ** -- UEMcGill 11/24/2021 10:43AM. They built a great program, with no signs of slowing down. ** -- EDGEMAN 11/24/2021 11:41AM. Also great with the transfer portal. and once he started producing nba.. -- hokieton 11/24/2021 2:13PM. Yeah,...
How Good Was Armstrong Last Year?? Has He Improved That Much?? TIA ** -- battmanvt 11/24/2021 11:07AM. Watched some UVA this year, his receives catch everything; so that helps ** -- rukidingmeVT 11/24/2021 3:06PM. Yes a decent amount better 2020: 18 TDs, 11 int, 2021: 30 TD 9 Int --...
Heck yeah, he's probably the 2nd best offensive line coach named Grimes we -- SteveInBaltimore 11/22/2021 2:12PM. Didn't he have a heart attack during the Miami (Ohio) game back in 1997? -- VPI_1998 11/22/2021 2:49PM. Good recruiter for sure. Recruited "Fav 5" OL to BBurgin a very short time --...
No. 25 Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Zooms Past Campbell, 84-39 -- David Cunningham. I've never seen it called before this season (specifically 2 games ago) ** -- EDGEMAN 11/22/2021 2:27PM. Good game Lady Hokies! But still need to improve on free throw line. -- carhokies 11/21/2021 12:47PM. You must log...
In this and every other Huff thread. With changing coaches, probably reworking the roster, and being his first head coaching job, I think he is doing admirably. We are not hiring Saban, Meyer, or Jimbo. All we can do is hire the best coach who checks the most boxes given the information we have right now. The only box he doesn’t check is a plethora of HC experience. There are HC that check that box but not many others.
