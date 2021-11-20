Trax started 3rd period with choice

RALEIGH, N.C. — Zack MacEwen scored with 8:40 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night. Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for the Flyers, who had been shut out in their previous game and couldn’t score in this one until the final period.
Tanner Wolf of the Crosby Comets hits Nick Brunelle of the Watford City Oilers during a game Saturday in Crosby. Don Anderson photoChris Johnson had four goals for Crosby’s Junior Gold hockey team in a 7-1 win in its season opener against the Watford City Oilers at Andrist Arena on Saturday.
Not and in fact can not be watching all the games. How many of these voters have even seen at least one VT game I wonder? The polls will become more accurate as more games are played. Early polls are useless, and later polls only slightly better. [Post edited by...
The Rapid City Rush seem to be enjoying the end of the work day and the beginning of the weekend this season. Fueled by a wild third period where fights broke out and green officials showed their colors, the Rush exploded for four goals en route to a season-high total in a 6-1 blowout victory over a banged up, shorthanded Allen Americans squad on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.
Basketball's old "four corners"? Basically play "keep-away" from the Hoo's offense. On every possession, run the play clock down to under :05 before snapping the ball, and then try to run the ball down their throats, throwing the occasional short, safe pass, just to keep their defense honest. [Post edited...
Bloomfield Hills, MI – November 19th 2021 – Marquette Redmen started on the road against Brother Rice in the first game of the 2021-2022 High School Hockey season. Both teams began the season with a little bit of rust. Penalties infected the 1st period as the Redmen were short handed 30 seconds into the game. After only 3 shots on net by both teams, the 1st period ended scoreless.
They checked Wrestlestat's comparison page and are scared... -- nvpbrown 11/24/2021 12:14AM. I don't think Iowa will ever wrestle us when Brands is the coach -- VPIGUY 11/24/2021 09:44AM. Agree on Iowa ducking, but I give them a pass on Spencer Lee this year. -- hokie576 11/24/2021 2:47PM. Agreed on...
Can someone please tell me why we think QB running is a good play? -- Mighty Fine Catch 11/23/2021 09:15AM. Some say that a running QB makes up for a bad OL and we have not had -- VTCALS72 11/23/2021 1:02PM. I used it all the time when i was...
Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night. “I thought we were ready to play,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “Our puck execution wasn’t...
After two long articles profiling potential head coaches, now it’s time for the promised poll for TSL Pass subscribers: who are your top three choices to be Virginia Tech’s next head football coach?. Whit Babcock is no doubt waiting with bated breath for the decision of Hokie Nation so he...
Another transfer in becomes a transfer out. Seems to be a bad trend under Coach D. I am sure she was going to be battling for playing time. Unknown if there is more to it but hard to be one to transfer in for a season and then transfer back out.
As coaches. Obviously I know more about hokie coaches than other teams. I do not really care that they played though. Regardless, Shane at least partially proved my gut right at this point as he has landed a P5 gig and doesn't suck (yet).
Not our O which went into a shell and gave the UNC offense chance after chance. Yes, a running will help shorten the game a bit, but we're going to have to score a lot. Which will need a well balanced O. Like the first two (scripted?) drives against UNC. The offense after that will get us slaughtered at Uva.
Winnable matches at 33, 41, 49, 65, 74, and 84 against ASU. You can throw 25 in there as well if Sam gets going right and gets passed these recent struggles. I put 65 because Anthony Valencia is incredibly inconsistent so we’ll see what happens. 149 is going to be the marquee match with Bryce and Parco. 74 and 84 are going to be serious bonus point opportunities.
And we looked the same way vs. florida state. and unsure of ourselves. ** -- squarerootofone 11/23/2021 11:47AM. Yes, we need to increase the recruiting budget for our soccer teams!! ** -- bhokie 11/20/2021 2:16PM. .it starts with recruiting. w soccer, look at uva & look at us. the gap...
Last I heard he was down to Florida & TX A&M. Don't think VT in the mix. ** -- carhokies 11/23/2021 2:47PM. There will definitely be a lot of playing time up for grabs. -- EDGEMAN 11/23/2021 10:54AM. Probably waiting on HS season to start and see if a wing...
Comments / 0