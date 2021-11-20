ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trax started 3rd period with choice

Cover picture for the articleAnd +1:18 RT. Correct? So basically the match is 1 to 1. Why...

Flyers rally in 3rd period to beat Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Zack MacEwen scored with 8:40 remaining and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night. Joel Farabee also scored in the third period for the Flyers, who had been shut out in their previous game and couldn’t score in this one until the final period.
Jr. Gold pulls away with big 3rd period

Tanner Wolf of the Crosby Comets hits Nick Brunelle of the Watford City Oilers during a game Saturday in Crosby. Don Anderson photoChris Johnson had four goals for Crosby’s Junior Gold hockey team in a 7-1 win in its season opener against the Watford City Oilers at Andrist Arena on Saturday.
Rush explode for 4 goals in 3rd period in blowout of Allen

The Rapid City Rush seem to be enjoying the end of the work day and the beginning of the weekend this season. Fueled by a wild third period where fights broke out and green officials showed their colors, the Rush exploded for four goals en route to a season-high total in a 6-1 blowout victory over a banged up, shorthanded Allen Americans squad on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.
Can we run the ball effectively enough to execute a football version of . .

Basketball's old "four corners"? Basically play "keep-away" from the Hoo's offense. On every possession, run the play clock down to under :05 before snapping the ball, and then try to run the ball down their throats, throwing the occasional short, safe pass, just to keep their defense honest. [Post edited...
EARLY ranked ACC wrestlers

3/8--VT(did have 5, Latona/Andonian dropped) You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Marquette Defeats Brother Rice 4-3 in 3rd Period Comeback

Bloomfield Hills, MI – November 19th 2021 – Marquette Redmen started on the road against Brother Rice in the first game of the 2021-2022 High School Hockey season. Both teams began the season with a little bit of rust. Penalties infected the 1st period as the Redmen were short handed 30 seconds into the game. After only 3 shots on net by both teams, the 1st period ended scoreless.
Florida Duals matchups are out

They checked Wrestlestat's comparison page and are scared... -- nvpbrown 11/24/2021 12:14AM. I don't think Iowa will ever wrestle us when Brands is the coach -- VPIGUY 11/24/2021 09:44AM. Agree on Iowa ducking, but I give them a pass on Spencer Lee this year. -- hokie576 11/24/2021 2:47PM. Agreed on...
One extra blocker?

Can someone please tell me why we think QB running is a good play? -- Mighty Fine Catch 11/23/2021 09:15AM. Some say that a running QB makes up for a bad OL and we have not had -- VTCALS72 11/23/2021 1:02PM. I used it all the time when i was...
Trenin snaps tie in 3rd period, Predators top Ducks 3-2

Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had an assist, Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night. “I thought we were ready to play,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “Our puck execution wasn’t...
VTSB - Alexis Milius in transfer portal.

Another transfer in becomes a transfer out. Seems to be a bad trend under Coach D. I am sure she was going to be battling for playing time. Unknown if there is more to it but hard to be one to transfer in for a season and then transfer back out.
Absolutely

As coaches. Obviously I know more about hokie coaches than other teams. I do not really care that they played though. Regardless, Shane at least partially proved my gut right at this point as he has landed a P5 gig and doesn't suck (yet).
Forgot Nolley now plays guard for Memphis

We need to beat Memphis. They seem very confident they will run over us. I doubt that although we need to start sharper and play solid defense.
Was not saying.....

It is the Commissioner's fault but, it will be a problem he has to navigate if the basketball, once the conference crown jewel and NCAA standard, is now in a freefall.
Our D giving up 10 points was the key

Not our O which went into a shell and gave the UNC offense chance after chance. Yes, a running will help shorten the game a bit, but we're going to have to score a lot. Which will need a well balanced O. Like the first two (scripted?) drives against UNC. The offense after that will get us slaughtered at Uva.
We’re probably looking at a Penn State match..

Winnable matches at 33, 41, 49, 65, 74, and 84 against ASU. You can throw 25 in there as well if Sam gets going right and gets passed these recent struggles. I put 65 because Anthony Valencia is incredibly inconsistent so we’ll see what happens. 149 is going to be the marquee match with Bryce and Parco. 74 and 84 are going to be serious bonus point opportunities.
.and we looked the same way vs. florida state. and unsure of ourselves.

And we looked the same way vs. florida state. and unsure of ourselves. ** -- squarerootofone 11/23/2021 11:47AM. Yes, we need to increase the recruiting budget for our soccer teams!! ** -- bhokie 11/20/2021 2:16PM. .it starts with recruiting. w soccer, look at uva & look at us. the gap...
Recruiting

Last I heard he was down to Florida & TX A&M. Don't think VT in the mix. ** -- carhokies 11/23/2021 2:47PM. There will definitely be a lot of playing time up for grabs. -- EDGEMAN 11/23/2021 10:54AM. Probably waiting on HS season to start and see if a wing...
