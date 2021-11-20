ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Disappointed

By VT4Natty Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot a great night for us with losses but women’s soccer...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

sportswar.com

Our D giving up 10 points was the key

Not our O which went into a shell and gave the UNC offense chance after chance. Yes, a running will help shorten the game a bit, but we're going to have to score a lot. Which will need a well balanced O. Like the first two (scripted?) drives against UNC. The offense after that will get us slaughtered at Uva.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Was not saying.....

It is the Commissioner's fault but, it will be a problem he has to navigate if the basketball, once the conference crown jewel and NCAA standard, is now in a freefall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Forgot Nolley now plays guard for Memphis

We need to beat Memphis. They seem very confident they will run over us. I doubt that although we need to start sharper and play solid defense.
NBA
sportswar.com

Considering ND is probably never joining for football.......

I think I’m beginning to see how a pod alignment would work -- I85Hokie 11/22/2021 10:28AM. Not much different from what we currently have. If you have a permanent -- wwhokie1 11/23/2021 4:03PM. Considering ND is probably never joining for football....... -- Lakeridgehokie 11/23/2021 11:14AM. Kentucky may not go for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

This . . .

Well I did say hello to coach as he was leaving Jamerson . . . -- MidloHokie 11/22/2021 12:16PM. Possibly but he was the VT basketball game yesterday afternoon ** -- marcbvtgm 11/22/2021 1:22PM. LOL.. Frank knows more people than Whit and if he can be if help -- UberHOKIE...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Recruiting

Last I heard he was down to Florida & TX A&M. Don't think VT in the mix. ** -- carhokies 11/23/2021 2:47PM. There will definitely be a lot of playing time up for grabs. -- EDGEMAN 11/23/2021 10:54AM. Probably waiting on HS season to start and see if a wing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Completely Agree

For those of you in favor of hiring Clawson, you are waving yet another white flag. Clawson=Fuente. Could have saved millions by keeping Fuente if y’all think Clawson is the answer. Tom Herman is still my guy for the job.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

The second chance points were a major concern for me.

Although not sure 12 points is too bad against a team like Memphis. You’d know that better than me, but I knew our defensive rebounding would be a key to winning or losing, as it is normally, but especially against typically great offensive rebounding teams like Memphis, FSU, UNC etc.
NBA
sportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Mike Young Talks NIT Tip-Off, J.C. Price On UVa

Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young discussed his team’s trip to Brooklyn and the NIT Tip-Off, while Hokies football interim head coach J.C. Price hopped on Tech Talk Live on Monday to talk about Virginia. Mike Young. On the Merrimack game and them having a zone-based scheme:. I thought...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Memphis basketball preview!

#146 R.P.I. Memphis vs. #153 R.P.I. Virginia Tech men’s basketball now face-down Keith Lee and William Bedford for METRO-Conference superiority. The Hokies and Dell Curry and Bobby ‘Slusher’ Beecher run ball in the N.I.T. pre-season thingy verses the all-World Memphis Tigers; who could prove to be tough to tame. The same deal then, the same deal now. As this is a very very very very good Memphis men’s basketball squad ladies and gents. In pure Talent terms to be sure. How that all fits/works together remains to be 30-game regular seasonally seen. As Memphis is VERY big, very good, and pretty dang athletic while being: “big” and “very good” alike. Suffice it to say that this one is a tall order. That’s the order of the day. Nonetheless, you wanna know who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to find, out!
NBA
sportswar.com

Banks, Velasquez, and the twins

Never a bad trend under a coach. Players' decisions govern. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 11/24/2021 4:38PM. Maddie Banks, Alex Velasquez and the twins if you count their decommitnent -- VT4Natty 11/24/2021 2:23PM. Not usually ones that choose to transfer in and then transfer out ** -- VT4Natty 11/24/2021 7:02PM. Yes could...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Pro Football Focus Highlights: Good Performances From Blount, Weeks Heading Into VT Week

In last week’s Pro Football Focus report, I singled out defensive lineman Mandy Alonso, safety Joey Blount, linebackers Nick Jackson and Noah Taylor, and cornerback Anthony Johnson as the players the Virginia football needed to “lead the way” on defense if the Hoos are to win their final two games of the season. Although victory escaped UVA, the defense, while not perfect, put the team in position to win despite special teams surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown and a long punt return that resulted in a field goal.
NFL

