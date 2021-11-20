ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he has NOT thought about taking the captaincy from 'absolute stalwart and true leader' Harry Maguire - as he backs Manchester United defender after criticism from 'so-called experts' over England cupped-ears celebration

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to prove his critics wrong and insisted he has no plans to take the captaincy away from the defender.

Maguire came under fire from former United captain Roy Keane as well as Ian Wright during the international break for his goal celebration during England's 5-0 win over Albania last week.

The out-of-form centre-back headed home after nine minutes and raced away after his celebration by cupping his ears, perhaps in response to his critics following his poor displays for United this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoVlO_0d2ry3hI00
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) has backed Man United captain Harry Maguire despite his poor form
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTkrG_0d2ry3hI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2Ufc_0d2ry3hI00
Maguire headed home to give England the lead against Albania after nine minutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LAWJ_0d2ry3hI00
Ex-United captain Roy Keane slammed Maguire's England goal celebrations as 'embarrassing' 

Maguire insisted after the game he was not trying to silence his critics but Keane was quick to slam the England international.

The pundit branded the celebration 'embarrassing' and insisted the goal did not redeem the defender from being a 'disgrace' for United.

Some fans have called for Maguire to have the captaincy taken away from him at Old Trafford and reports emerged last month that an unnamed team-mate questioned questioned Solskjaer's call to hand him the armband.

But the United boss hit back at critics and insisted that, despite Maguire's poor form, he will keep the captain's armband.

'No, I have not considered taking the captain's armband away from him,' Solskjaer said, via the club's website.

'He's been an absolute stalwart on and off the pitch for us since he came in and he's been a true leader in all aspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtWnh_0d2ry3hI00
Both Roy Keane (left) and Ian Wright (right) slammed Maguire's celebration at half-time on ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y20W2_0d2ry3hI00

'We've all been very happy with him and we will back him because he is such a top professional. He is going to prove those critics wrong.

'I know the so-called experts have their opinions, and that's their job to put their opinions across, but that's not something we have to worry too much about.

'As a true example of a Manchester United player, Harry is always there for his team and his country.'

United suffered humiliating league defeats before the international break. The Red Devils were mauled 5-0 by bitter rivals Liverpool in their own back yard before stumbling through derby day defeat by Manchester City.

But the manager will be hoping his side can bounce back against 17th-placed Watford on Saturday as his job hangs by a thread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K53C5_0d2ry3hI00
The United boss insisted the centre-back (centre) would 'prove those critics wrong'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Harry Maguire
goal.com

Messi gives his opinion on Ronaldo's Man Utd return as PSG star reflects on rivalry with Portugal international

The Argentine, who left Barcelona in the summer, has also discussed the Red Devils' turbulent start to the 2021-22 campaign. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United while reflecting on his rivalry with the Portugal international. Ronaldo re-signed for United after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ian Wright insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'reached his level' as a manager at Manchester United... as he compares the under-fire boss to Chelsea club legend Frank Lampard who was sacked following a poor run of form

Ian Wright believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'reached his level' as a manager at Manchester United. The Red Devils have had a tough start to the season and the Norwegian is under mounting pressure following comprehensive defeats to rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. No managerial change seems imminent but a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Micah Richards questions criticism of Harry Maguire after his cupped-ears celebration which Roy Keane labelled as 'embarrassing'... with ex-Man City ace defending England international showing 'real passion' after scoring

Micah Richards has questioned the widespread criticism of Harry Maguire after his goal celebration which Roy Keane branded as 'embarrassing'. The Manchester United defender cupped his ears and put his fingers in his ears in an apparent riposte to his critics after scoring the opener in a World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday, which England eventually won 5-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harry Maguire defends England goal celebration after Roy Keane criticism as Gareth Southgate praises performance

Harry Maguire defended his goal celebration during England's 5-0 rout of Albania after Roy Keane labelled it "embarrassing". Maguire, who has come in for some criticism for his Manchester United performances this season, opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, before Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick and also set up Jordan Henderson as Albania crumbled at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#England#Gunnar#Old Trafford#The Red Devils
chatsports.com

'Does he think that makes up for being horrendous all season?': England fans react after Harry Maguire cups his ears in celebration after scoring their opener against Albania following poor form for Manchester United

England fans have slammed Harry Maguire's celebration after the Manchester United defender opened the scoring for the Three Lions against Albania. The out-of-form centre back headed home after nine minutes, as England romped to a 5-0 half-time lead as Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Jordan Henderson also got on the scoresheet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Roy Keane has called Manchester United defender Harry Maguire 'a disgrace', claimed he talks 'like a robot' and labelled him 'embarrassing' after his cupped ear celebration against Albania... but the TV pundit's blunt delivery is all part of the show

Whenever Roy Keane has a microphone in his hand, it’s probably best that Harry Maguire keeps his fingers in his ears. Another game, another scathing assessment of Maguire’s performance and, most damningly, his character from the outspoken pundit. You may have thought Keane would be pleased to see Maguire, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand says calling for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked 'was NOT difficult' - insisting he is paid to give an 'honest assessment' despite other former team-mates sticking by the Norwegian

Rio Ferdinand has admitted calling for former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked as Manchester United manager was 'not difficult'. Under-fire Red Devils boss Solskjaer has lost three of his last four Premier League matches, including a convincing 2-0 loss against rivals Manchester City and a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Harry Maguire sent-off as Watford thrash dismal Manchester United to pile pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After a day that brought so many storylines together for suitably fitting endings, the wonder is whether this 4-1 Watford rout also brings an end to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager. Read it again: 4-1! Look at it again. This absurd afternoon ended with Bruno Fernandes reproaching the away end for booing both Solskjaer and the players that had bothered to go over. That was a landmark moment. It is not an exaggeration to describe this as the worst performance of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The scale of ineptitude was simply remarkable.It also puts United in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Harry Maguire to prove critics wrong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to silence his critics as he called his captain a “true example” of what was needed in a Manchester United player.Maguire came in for heavy scrutiny as United lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break, with their captain criticised for his role in goals conceded in the 4-2 defeat at Leicester, the 5-0 loss to Liverpool and the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.But Maguire enjoyed his time away with England as he scored against both Albania and San Marino to become his country’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sheffield restaurant posts a picture of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire out for dinner on the eve of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking... and just hours after his red card at Watford

A restaurant in Sheffield posted a picture of Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire enjoying a birthday dinner on Saturday evening, just hours after his red card in the 4-1 defeat at Watford. The dismal display sealed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fate as Red Devils boss, with the beleaguered Norwegian finally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Manchester United their soul back

Gary Neville says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has “rebuilt the soul” of Manchester United but admits the time had come for the club to replace his former team-mate. United parted company with their 1999 treble hero in the wake of their 4-1 defeat at Watford and have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while the club look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy