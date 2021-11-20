Portsmouth Police Reports: Baby Burned With Cigarettes

Officers responded to reports of a baby burned with cigarettes and a serial tire slasher. We break down the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Stranger in My Garage

A High Street Caller contacted police shortly after 8 pm to report that a stranger had moved into her garage with a dog.

Police advised the woman on how to handle the situation.

Suspicious Activity

A 7th Street caller told police someone kicked in his door just after 9 pm and then fled the scene.

Police responded to a report of a man and woman attempting to break into an abandoned home on 8th Street just before 11 pm. All appeared secure at the residence when police arrived.

A Speedway employee reported a man in black shorts threatening to fight him at 1:29 am.

Who Left the Dogs Out?

Officers investigated a report that a Michigan Avenue caller was leaving her dogs out for long periods of time. The caller claimed that the animals barked non-stop. Police cautioned the resident.

Serial Slasher

At 9:11 pm, a Charles Street caller reported that someone broke their vehicle window and slashed the tires. Police took information for a report.

Just before 2 am, a Grandview Avenue caller reported a man in a hoody was slashing tires in the area. The suspect went south and then west on Vinton and up the alley between Grandview and McConnell. Police took information for a report.

Unwanted Guest

At 1:39 am, a Jackson Avenue caller reported people attempting to get into the home of a recently deceased man. Police entered the home through an open door and took a woman into custody.

Officers discovered she had open warrants through PMC and the Scioto County Jail.

Baby Burned With Cigarette

A woman contacted police at 4:30 am to report her 2-year-old daughter returned from a visit with her mother with cigarette burns on her legs.

Since the incident occurred in Otway, PPD advised the woman to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

No Shirt But Plenty of Knives

Police answered a call at the First Stop Market just before 7 am for a report of a suspicious man. The caller said a shirtless man with three knives on his side was wandering around the store acting oddly.

Police sent the man on his way.