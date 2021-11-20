ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hope you're okay!' Maisie Smith worries fans as she posts crying video saying she feels 'useless and pointless' after receiving some 'bad news'

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Maisie Smith has sparked concern among her fans after posting a new TikTok video of herself crying.

The EastEnders actress, 20, - who recently just quit the soap - told how she was feeling 'useless and pointless' and that she had received some 'bad news'.

In the montage, the star rated her week with a brief clip of herself from each day of Monday to Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLxBK_0d2rwTxb00
Are you ok? Maisie Smith has sparked concern among her fans after posting a new TikTok video of herself crying

The highest day rating she gave was 6/10, while the lowest was -10000.

In order of the days, Maisie wrote: '3/10 felt useless, 6/10 was really productive, -10000/10 had some bad news, 2/10 just felt sad all day for some reason.

'3/10 did a good workout, 2/10 lost my personality, 1/10 felt pointless.'

On the worst day, which she rated -10000/10 she looked visibly upset after crying and had puffy red eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbtBO_0d2rwTxb00
Oh dear: The EastEnders actress, 20, - who recently just quit the soap - told how she was feeling 'useless and pointless' and that she had received some 'bad news'

On the day she said she felt 'pointless' she went makeup free and looked downcast while sipping on a drink, while on the day she said she 'lost her personality' she looked equally as glum.

Her fans expressed concern, with one writing: 'Hope you're okay'.

Another added: 'We all have a bad day or week, hope you're okay.'

A third echoed: 'That's so sad, I hope everything's okay my darling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKlVO_0d2rwTxb00
Upset: On the day she said she felt 'pointless' she went makeup free and looked downcast while sipping on a drink, while on the day she said she 'lost her personality' she looked glum

One more commented: 'Maisie, look after yourself.'

A representative for Maisie has been contacted by MailOnline for further comment.

The actress departed her role as Tiffany Butcher on the soap this month.

Maisie has appeared on the show for 13 years, after joining at the age of six in 2008, but decided to leave after reportedly getting a number of big money offers for other projects.

She said: 'It's time to say farewell to Tiff! I've grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

'I'm very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old.'

EastEnders' Executive Producer Jon Sen added: 'We are all very sad to see Maisie leave.

'She's been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it's been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1DV3_0d2rwTxb00
Exit: The actress departed her role as Tiffany Butcher on the soap this month after 13 years on the show 

'She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return. We wish her all the very best for her future projects.'

The Sun have reported that Maisie chose not to renew her contract this time because she looked to pursue other projects elsewhere.

Maisie has reportedly previously been offered six-figure deals with clothing and beauty brands following her successful Strictly Come Dancing stint, however her contract with the BBC meant she had to decline them.

Maisie finished runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing last year after competing with professional Gorka Marquez, 31.

The star won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards in 2008, a year after joining EastEnders.

She has been involved in a number of key storylines on the soap, including a shocking grooming plot in 2019.

Maisie's contract previously prevented her from appearing on other shows but she told The Sun last year she was keen to try other things.

She said: 'In the future I want to try new things and I want to play new characters.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfOiy_0d2rwTxb00
Twinkle toes: Maisie finished runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing last year after competing with professional Gorka Marquez, 31 

